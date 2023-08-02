Pennsylvania’s Largest Dermatology Practice Expands to Maryland Dermatology Partners Opens First Office in Hunt Valley

Dermatology Partners - Sparks Board-Certified dermatologist, Kate V. Viola, MD, MHS, FAAD

Pennsylvania’s largest dermatology practice is expanding its footprint into Maryland.

HUNT VALLEY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners, the Mid-Atlantic’s foremost privately owned, physician-led practice specializing in medical and surgical dermatology, will open its first Maryland office in the Sparks Village at 10 Fila Way in Sparks, just north of Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, on September 6.

The new office, which will occupy nearly 3,000 square feet and initially create approximately half a dozen new jobs, will be led by Dr. Kate V. Viola, MD, MHS, FAAD. A board-certified dermatologist who practices both medical and cosmetic dermatology in patients of all ages, Dr. Viola has a special interest in treating skin cancers, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia.

“With Dr. Viola spearheading our expansion into Maryland, we anticipate growing our practice throughout the entire state while simultaneously providing exceptional, patient-first care to the community,” says Dermatology Partners’ Chief Operating Officer Andrew Frankel.

Frankel credits Dermatology Partners’ success to its unique business model, which is centered around a patient-centric approach. Offering immediate availability, high quality medical care and expertise, and transparent pricing, ultimately leads to an exceptional patient experience.

Unlike so many medical practices, Dermatology Partners is set up to allow its doctors to focus exclusively on medicine. “Too often, doctors must wear multiple hats – bookkeeper, human resources professional, etc. – while our model enables them to focus entirely on the continued care of their patients and leave the administrative tasks to our staff of professionals. The results are better patient outcomes as well as a sense of trust and reliability, which strengthens the relationship between the doctor and their patients,” explains Frankel.

That model has helped Dermatology Partners to attract doctors immediately upon completion of residency, as well as experienced doctors who have specialized in specific aspects of dermatology. In addition, their business acumen has helped them grow organically as well as through the acquisition of independent dermatology practices, with a particular emphasis on practitioners who want to focus solely on medicine and those who are nearing retirement age.

Most recently, Dr. Nektarios I. Lountzis, MD (Dr. Nick) joined Dermatology Partners’ Schnecksville practice, while Dr. Jacob W. Charny, MD, FAAD joined Dermatology Partners’ Lexington Park practice in Philadelphia.

Dermatology Partners currently has 30 offices throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.

About Dermatology Partners

Dermatology Partners is a privately owned physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails as well as specializing in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their 30 locations, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.