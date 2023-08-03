Orange County Plastic Surgeon on Breast Implant Revision and Removal
At the Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute in Laguna Beach, Dr. Daniel C. Mills has used ultrasound technology to detect implant ruptures for over a decade.
Even top-quality implants are susceptible to wear and tear over time.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Orange County plastic surgeon Daniel C. Mills, MD, FACS, modern breast implants are built for optimal aesthetic quality, comfort, and longevity. That said, Dr. Mills urges his patients to remember that breast implants are not built to last forever.
— Daniel C. Mills, MD, FACS
“Implants generally last for 10 years,” says Dr. Mills, “and it is not uncommon for patients to desire an implant exchange before the warranty expires.” Patients may pursue an exchange (also known as a “revision breast augmentation”) for several reasons, Dr. Mills explains, noting that they often wish to increase implant size or switch from silicone to saline (or vice-versa). Alternatively, removing the implants altogether may be viewed by the patient to be the best choice for their health. “Even top-quality implants are susceptible to wear and tear over time,” Dr. Mills states, adding that a rupture can indicate that an implant is past its prime.
Fortunately, in the hands of an experienced breast surgeon, breast implant removal and exchange are typically very possible – especially when state-of-the-art technology is being utilized. For more than 10 years (long before doing so was commonplace), Dr. Mills has used high-definition ultrasound technology to examine the integrity of breast implants and scan for ruptures or other concerns. This technique, he explains, is quicker and as accurate as a mammogram or MRI, and is much less expensive.
Following ultrasound testing and the decision to move forward with the exchange or removal, Dr. Mills can employ advanced surgical strategies to fulfill the patient’s needs. The course of the procedure, says Dr. Mills, will depend on the type of implants placed and/or replaced. “Exchanges are generally straightforward,” he states, explaining that he is often able to remove old implants and place new ones within the same procedure.
Furthermore, Dr. Mills urges any patient with breast implants to consider ultrasound testing. This method, he concludes, can effectively scan for complications and allow patients to make the difficult decision on a removal or replacement well before the 10-year warranty expires. He also encourages patients to understand that they may not be entitled to financial assistance after the 10-year expiration date.
About Daniel Mills, MD, FACS
The former President of both the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Daniel C. Mills has practiced in Orange County since 1988. Renowned for his surgical results and forays into medical research, Dr. Mills has been invited to present on a variety of aesthetic and reconstructive topics at conferences around the world. He is a member of several boards and organizations, a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. In addition to his proficiency in breast surgery and expert training in capsular contracture reconstruction, he offers procedures such as facelift surgery, liposuction, and many others at his Laguna Beach practice. Dr. Mills is available for interview upon request.
To learn more, please visit danmillsmd.com or facebook.com/danmillsmd.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/orange-county-plastic-surgeon-on-breast-implant-revision-and-removal/
###
Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute
31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.
Suite 401
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 499-2800
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here