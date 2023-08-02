Global Egg Replacers Market projected to surpass US$1.5 billion by 2027
The global egg replacers market is anticipated to reach US$1,598.487 million by 2027 from US$1,037.431 million in 2020 with a CAGR of 6.37%.
The global egg replacers market is a rapidly increasing area of the food business that provides alternatives to eggs in a variety of culinary items.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Global Egg Replacers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$1,598.487 million by 2027.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factor driving the global egg replacers market growth is the rising awareness regarding animal welfare and sustainable food choices.
The global egg replacers market is a rapidly increasing area of the food business that provides alternatives to eggs in a variety of culinary items. Egg substitutes are growing increasingly popular as a result of dietary limitations, allergy concerns, and the need for more sustainable and plant-based components. These egg substitutes mirror the functions of eggs, giving similar texture, binding characteristics, and flavour in a variety of culinary applications.
The worldwide egg replacers industry is witnessing considerable growth and innovation as customer tastes change towards healthier and more ecologically friendly solutions. The egg replacers market has grown significantly as a result of several factors driving the need for egg replacements in the food sector. The rising frequency of food allergies and dietary restrictions is one of the key growth factors. Many people are allergic to eggs or follow special diets that exclude egg intake, such as vegan or vegetarian. As a result, there is an increasing need for egg replacers that may perform similar functions in a variety of food items while avoiding the allergic qualities of eggs.
According to FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), about 200,000 persons in the United States require emergency medical treatment due to allergic reactions to food, nearly 30 million Americans, including children under the age of 18, have food allergies and around 2.6 million people in the United States are allergic to eggs. Food allergies are common in different regions of the world. The growing demand for plant-based and vegan food products has also fueled the growth of egg replacers. Consumers are increasingly looking for ethical and environmental food options, and plant-based egg replacements fit these criteria. Egg substitutes derived from plants, such as soy, almond, or pea proteins, offer viable alternatives for making egg-free and vegan-friendly foods.
Animal welfare and its influence on food choices are becoming increasingly popular. Many consumers are now choosing cruelty-free products, and egg replacers give a cruelty-free option without sacrificing taste or texture. Health and nutritional concerns about egg consumption, such as cholesterol levels and saturated fats, have also prompted the use of egg substitutes. Egg substitutes are a good option for health-conscious consumers who want goods with low fat and cholesterol. The global trend towards healthier and more functional food alternatives has heightened interest in egg substitutes that provide nutritional advantages without losing taste or texture. Finally, continuing research and development activities are constantly improving the functional qualities and adaptability of egg replacers, broadening their uses across several food categories, and driving future expansion in the global market.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-egg-replacers-market
The global egg replacers market has been categorized based on application, form, distribution channel, and geography. The market has been segmented based on application into bakery & desserts, food & beverage and others. Form is further classified into dry, and liquid.
By region, North America is the leading egg replacers market being driven by the United States and Canada, which have been at the forefront of the transition towards plant-based and vegan food items. The rise of food allergies, dietary restrictions, and a strong emphasis on sustainable and cruelty-free food options has driven the acceptance of egg substitutes even further. Furthermore, the well-established food processing and bread sectors in North America have supplied a large market for egg replacers, enabling a diverse variety of applications and development potential in the area.
As a part of the study, the key companies operating in the global egg replacers market that have been analysed include Corbion NV, All American Foods, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, VOR Inc, Eat Just Inc., Orgran, Arla Foods Ingredients (Arla), Ener-G Foods Inc., and Nutricia among others.
The global egg replacers market report segments the market on the following basis:
• By Form
o Dry
o Liquid
• By Application
o Bakery and Desserts
o Food and Beverage
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Bakery Processing Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bakery-processing-equipment-market
• Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/protein-ingredients-market
• Plant Based Eggs Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/plant-based-eggs-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn