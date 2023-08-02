Microbiome Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032

Microbiome Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Microbiome Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the microbiome market size is predicted to reach $1.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.6%.

The growth in the microbiome market is due to increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). North America region is expected to hold the largest microbiome market share. Major players in the microbiome market include MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC., Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Microbiome Market Segments

• By Type: Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT), Microbiome Drugs

• By Application: Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Other Applications

• By Technology: Genomics, Proteomics, and Metabolomics

• By Geography: The global microbiome market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microbiome refers to a group of microbes that live in a certain habitat and include fungi, bacteria, and viruses. It is all of the bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses' genetic material that dwells on and within the human body. The microbiome's bacteria also aid in digestion, immune system control, defence against disease-causing bacteria, and the production of vitamins like Vitamin K, which is required for blood clotting, and the B vitamins B12, thiamine, and riboflavin.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Microbiome Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

