Global Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LithiumIon (LiIon) Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market forecast, the lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market size is predicted to reach a value of $81.09 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.1% through the forecast period.

The growth of the lithium-ion batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market share. Major lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market leaders include A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp., LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corp., Contemporary Amperex Technology, and Johnson Controls.

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Market Segments

1) By Power Capacity: 0 to 3000 Mah, 3000 to 10000mAH, 10000 to 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH

2) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power, Other Applications

3) By Component: Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminium foil, Copper foil, Other Components

4) By Type: Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

5) By Chemistry: LFP, LCo., LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO

This type of battery is a type of rechargeable battery with high energy density that uses lithium ions as a primary component of its electrolyte. These types of batteries are commonly used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups, and other electronic devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

