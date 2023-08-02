Bits and Bites: Three Indian Startups work together to deliver Himalayan Delights with an AI Twist
Factacy collaborates with BluePine Foods and Proxgy to re-invent Food Manufacturing and QSRs with Tailored AI Solutions.
Factacy's AI solutions will enable Bluepine to make data-driven decisions, improve overall efficiency, and stay competitive in the ever-evolving food manufacturing industry”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Factacy Private Limited, a leading provider of AI solutions to businesses, announced their collaboration with the renowned food manufacturing company, BluePine Foods Private Limited. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Factacy's on demand AI technologies to enhance BluePine Food’s QSR brand Yangkiez by Momo Mami by scaling food production processes, drive growth, and further elevate their reputation for delivering authentic Himalayan Handcrafted Momos & Dumplings and high-quality frozen food items.
— Inderjit Singh Makkar, Founder and CEO of Factacy Private Limited.
Established in 2016, Yangkiez and BluePine Foods has garnered widespread acclaim for its commitment to producing a diverse range of authentic and delectable food products. Guided by the expertise of Master Chef Aditi Bhutia Madan, the company places customer satisfaction at the core of its operations, ensuring the provision of hygienic and healthy food items at reasonable prices.
The synergy between Factacy and BluePine Foods is set to unlock tremendous opportunities in the food manufacturing and QSR industry. Factacy's team brings with them an impressive, combined experience of 8 decades, spanning various domains, including computer vision, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), deep learning, and data engineering. Their expertise in generative AI and next-generation technologies empowers businesses to stay ahead of the curve and drive innovation.
"Yangkiez, by Momo Mami, is thrilled to collaborate with Factacy" said Aditi Bhutia Madan, Master Chef and Director at BluePine Foods Private Limited. "We believe that Factacy's tailored AI solutions will complement our efforts to meet the unique requirements of our customers and enhance our food manufacturing processes. Their agile approach to delivering solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-notch products and services to our clients."
Factacy's AI-based solutions are designed to adapt seamlessly to the specific needs of businesses, and their collaboration with BluePine Foods exemplifies this approach. By harnessing the power of AI, BluePine Foods aims to streamline its operations, optimize production workflows, and ensure consistent quality across its product line.
Moreover, Proxgy, an innovative IoT solution provider, is also part of this transformative collaboration. With their advanced IoT technology, Proxgy empowers BluePine Foods to adopt industry 4.0 tech into their production line, ensuring seamless coordination and minimizing resource wastage.
"We are excited to embark on this journey with BluePine Foods" said Mr. Inderjit Singh Makkar, Founder CEO of Factacy Private Limited. "Together with Proxgy's IoT expertise, Factacy's AI solutions will enable them to make data-driven decisions, improve overall efficiency, and stay competitive in the ever-evolving food manufacturing industry. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in creating a holistic and technologically advanced approach to food production."
In addition to the FoodTech industry, Factacy's clientele encompasses various sectors such as Healthcare, Infrastructure, and more. The diversity of their client base underscores the adaptability and versatility of their AI solutions. The partnership between Factacy and Yangkiez by Momo Mami and Proxgy, marks a significant milestone in the realm of AI-powered food manufacturing. Together, they are poised to create new possibilities, enhance customer experiences, and propel the industry forward.
About Factacy Private Limited:
Factacy private limited, an Ai as a Service company, is among the fastest growing Augmented Analytics solution provider in India. Factacy Private Limited provides AI solutions to businesses enabling them to achieve greater ROI. With a team of experts boasting decades of experience in computer vision, artificial intelligence, IoT, deep learning, and data engineering, Factacy empowers businesses with latest technologies including generative AI. They specialize in delivering tailor-made AI solutions that cater to the unique requirements of their clients, enabling data-driven decision-making and fostering growth. The augmented data analytics have been re-energizing Private Equity and Venture Capital markets and our bespoke Ai solutions help monetize data for startups across the globe.
About Proxgy (DBA: Everywhere As A Service Private Limited)
Proxgy is a pioneering IoT solution provider, revolutionizing industries with interconnected devices and real-time monitoring. Their expertise lies in building customized IoT Solutions, optimizing operational efficiency, automating processes, and empowering businesses with actionable insights. Through IoT-driven innovation, Proxgy helps businesses thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.
About BluePine Foods Private Limited:
BluePine Foods Private Limited is a renowned food manufacturing company established in 2016. through its brand Yangkiez by Momo Mami, it serves authentic Himalayan Handcrafted Momos & Dumplings and high-quality frozen food items, lauded for their superb taste, authenticity, quality, and nutritional value. Under the guidance of Master Chef Aditi Bhutia Madan, the company prioritizes customer satisfaction by delivering hygienic and healthy food items at affordable prices, maintaining strong, long-lasting relationships with clients.
Satarupa Mahanta
Factacy
email us here
How Factacy is helping businesses adopt Ai technologies