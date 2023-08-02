AI Engine Supporting Multi-Media Graphics for Marketing Company with High Value Contracts: StarBox Group (Nasdaq: STBX)
KUALA LUMPUR, SUNWAY VELOCITY, MALAYSIA, August 2, 2023 -- Artificial Intelligence Creation Engine Supporting Multi-Media Graphics for Rapidly Evolving Marketing Company with High-Value Software Licensing Contracts in Place: StarBox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX)
Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX), Headquartered in Malaysia, STBX is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. STBX is aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engaging in building a cash rebate, digital advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing.
STBX connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. STBX provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app, and social media. STBX also provides payment solution services to merchants.
Successful Integration of Artificial Intelligence Content Creation Engine
Supporting Graphics into MultiModal AI-Generated Content Engine
On August 2nd STBX announced that it has successfully integrated its AI Content
Creation Engine Supporting Graphics into its MultiModal AIGC Engine - StarBoxGPT. The STBX AI Content Creation Engine Supporting Graphics is an innovative technology that harnesses the
power of AI to redefine the possibilities of graphic design, animation, and multimedia content
creation.
The integration of AI Content Creation Engine Supporting Graphics into the STBX StarBoxGPT,
revolutionizes the world of content creation. By leveraging cutting-edge deep learning algorithms, this multi-modal AIGC engine now possesses the ability to analyze user input and automatically suggest an array of design elements, color palettes, and layouts. This seamless amalgamation streamlines the design process and empowers users with unprecedented creativity.
With the powerful STBX AI Content Creation Engine Supporting Graphics, generating images that precisely align with specific contexts or themes is now effortlessly achievable. By simply providing a brief description or a few relevant keywords, the system can swiftly create tailor-made visuals that breathe life into content, enabling content creators to craft compelling stories and convey impactful messages visually like never before. Embracing this technological marvel, businesses and individuals alike can unlock a new era of creativity and engagement in their content creation endeavors.
Starbox Announces Launch of Multimodal Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) Engine – StarBoxGPT to be Activated by September 2023
On July 26th STBX announced the launch of “StarBoxGPT”, an AI content creation platform that incorporates multimodal functions to provide AI service to Southeast Asia customers.
The StarBoxGPT is an AIGC comprehensive service platform independently developed by STBX. StarBoxGPT includes the generation of text, images, speech, and video. The STBX StarBoxGPT’s system is built based on technologies such as data integration, feature representation, translation, alignment, fusion techniques, and co-learning.
STBX designed StarBoxGPT to offer AI, augmented reality (“AR”), and automation solutions to optimize business processes and IT operations for clients across various industries in Southeast Asia, to achieve cost savings, improve productivity, and reduce the time to value. Aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider, STBX is committed to providing end-to-end and customized services that will include strategy, designing, implementation, and hands-on training to help clients deploy and scale AI solutions in an efficient and scalable way.
STBX has made enormous efforts in StarBoxGPT and simplified many functions to make it a more user-friendly content creation tool without a steep learning curve for users with no background in AI-facilitated designs in the fields of graphics and video creation, as well as language generation and translation. The STBX StarBoxGPT can also help to analyze an audience's profile and generate unique and alternate versions of synthetic media content based on cutting-edge multimodal AI content creation technology.
STBX expects that StarBoxGPT will bring the human-machine dialogue experience to a new playing field that will help clients to keep generating products in an “always-on” digital world that may reach audiences in a cost-effective way.
Leveraging the power of machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, STBX is anticipating that Starbox AI algorithms will enable its clients to extract valuable insights from vast quantities of data. These insights can be used to optimize operations, improve decision-making processes, and create personalized customer experiences.
STBX is fully committed to providing end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients. From the initial consultation to post-implementation support, STBX will provide seamless integration of AI technologies into the existing business process of its clients. This comprehensive approach distinguishes STBX from its competitors in the Southeast Asia region, as it eliminates the need for multiple vendors and simplifies the implementation of the AI process for businesses. STBX expects that StarBoxGPT, and its multimodal AI content creation platform, will bring sizable revenues for the Company.
3-Year Contract Valued at $600,000 for Licensing A.I. Rebates Calculation Engine System in the Philippines Market
On July 19th STBX announced that its Malaysian subsidiary, Starbox Rebates Sdn. Bhd., has entered into a software licensing agreement with MY Rebates PH Solutions Corporation, a Philippines-based company.
STBX has agreed to provide technology support with its unique, internally developed artificial intelligence (“A.I.”) Rebates Calculation Engine System to help MRP in its system to better target customers and improve operational efficiency.
The salient terms of the agreement are as follows:
The contract period shall be for three years, starting July 19, 2023, and ending July 18, 2026.
The total contract sum is US$600,000.00.
STBX will grant MRP access to its system and will help train the staff of MRP.
3-Year Contract Valued at $2.76 Million on Licensing Software for Luxury Property Sales and Marketing
On May 22nd STBX announced a software licensing agreement with 1Pavilion Property Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. 1Pavilion” is a Kuala Lumpur-based company specializing in the sales and marketing of premium luxury properties.
STBX has agreed to provide technology support with its unique, internally developed IT system to help 1Pavilion use the STBX data management system to better target customers and improve operational efficiency. The salient terms of the agreement are as follows:
The contract period shall be for three years, starting May 18, 2023, and ending May 17, 2026.
The total contract sum is RM12,400,000.00 (equivalent to US$2,757,087.92, based on the exchange rate of US$1.00: RM4.50 as of May 17, 2023).
STBX will grant 1Pavilion access to its data management system and will help train the staff of 1Pavilion with respect to its use.
For more information on $STBX visit: https://ir.starboxholdings.com and https://axecapitalusa.com/stbx/
