Bliss Kennels Adds Labradoodles To Its Expansive Range Of Dog Breeds
With their friendly and social nature and other significant qualities, these mini Labradoodles make excellent family pets.TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bliss Kennels, a genuine breeding establishment based in New Jersey, announces the addition of mini Labradoodles to its range of dog breeds. With years of experience in breeding and a deep passion for dogs, Bliss Kennels is dedicated to providing loving and healthy companions for families across the region. Those looking for one of the best dog breeders in Sussex, NJ, can check out this highly recommended service.
Bliss Kennels traces its roots back to 1971 when the family first welcomed the joy of owning dogs. Inspired by its relatives' successful breeding of crossbreeds (hybrids) in Southern Illinois, the family ventured on its own breeding journey.
The company breeds Goldendoodles, Aussiedoodles, Bernadoodles, and Cavapoos. Realizing the popularity of the Labrador Retriever and the increasing demand for Labradoodle hybrids, it now adds Labradoodles to its list. The family has also had a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel as a house dog and thought so highly of it, coupled with the rapid increase in this dog's popularity over the last 8 years, it decided to breed them as well.
"If you're looking to add a healthy, adorable Labradoodle pup to your family or a mini Labradoodle for sale in New Jersey, feel free to contact us. We care about the pups we breed and ensure we provide you with the most loving, friendly furry baby," the company's rep stated.
At Bliss Kennels, customers can find Goldendoodles (standard, mini, small mini, petite mini, micro), Labradoodles (standard and mini), Cavapoos, Aussiedoodles (standard, mini, and petite mini), and Bernadoodles (standard, mid-size, and mini). With meticulous care and selective breeding, the family ensures each puppy exhibits desirable traits such as temperament, intelligence, and overall health.
In addition to offering an array of dog breeds, Bliss Kennels also provides extended stay and boarding services. While it encourages families to pick up their puppies at the scheduled "Go Home" date when they are approximately eight weeks old, it understands that logistical challenges may arise. Therefore, it offers complimentary care up to three days after the designated date. Beyond that, a discounted rate of $15 per additional day is applied to accommodate families' needs.
"We kindly request that families plan their puppy's arrival accordingly," the company's rep added.
Bliss Kennels stays committed to offering healthy, loving dogs to families looking for furry babies to complete their homes.
About Bliss Kennels -
Bliss Kennels is a reputable breeding establishment in New Jersey. With a rich family history in dog ownership and breeding, it is committed to providing exceptional and healthy companion dogs to families in the region. Its breeding program includes diverse breeds, including Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, Cavapoos, Aussiedoodles, and Bernadoodles.
