Escents Introduces New Line Of Natural Fragrance Diffusers And Reed Essential Oils For Enhanced Body Aromatherapy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Escents invites everyone to experience the transformative power of natural fragrance diffusers and reed essential oils and elevate the body aromatherapy experience.
Escents, a leading provider of natural essentials for the body, mind, and home, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of natural fragrance diffusers and reed essential oils. These products deliver several benefits for mood enhancement, air purification, and overall well-being.
The new line of Reed Diffusers introduced by Escents offers customers a unique way to experience aromatherapy. Unlike traditional air fresheners that mask odors, these diffusers work by reconstructing the scent and cleaning the air. They feature micro-mini straws that act as natural wicks, drawing the liquid up and releasing it into the surrounding air. This design makes them particularly suitable for small and confined spaces.
Escents, as an aromatherapy company, firmly believes in the inherent power of nature and its profound ability to nurture and heal. The company sources 100% pure essential oils from various regions across the globe, guaranteeing the utmost quality and authenticity of its products. They gather essential oils from diverse origins, ranging from the sweetest rose oil from Turkey to the soothing lavender harvested in France.
Crafted by hand and blended in Vancouver, Canada, Escents's in-house oil blends reflect the company's commitment to excellence and authenticity. With over 60 retail locations worldwide and an international presence in Asia, the company offers North America's largest and most diverse selection of scents. They boast a range of over 500 bath, body, wellness, and home fragrance products, ensuring customers have a wide array of options.
"Our customers' happiness and well-being are at the core of everything we do," said Jacqui MacNeill, CEO & Founder of Escents. "We firmly support our products because we understand the significant impact they have on enhancing the well-being and happiness of our customers."
Escents categorizes its aroma blends into different mood categories, allowing customers to select oils that align with their desired emotional state. Its essential oils come in three grades: commercial, cosmetic, and therapeutic. Escents exclusively uses the highest grade of essential oils, ensuring the utmost quality and effectiveness.
The power of scent reaches beyond influencing one's mood, encompassing a profound impact on the physical wellness of individuals. Pleasing aromas can release happiness chemicals, which are known to fortify the immune system and elevate one's mood. Escents comprehends the significance of utilizing the oils that individuals resonate with, particularly when addressing stress-related concerns.
About Escents:
Escents offers an array of natural essentials designed for the well-being of your body, mind, and home. It provides exceptional scent options that are unparalleled in the industry, along with an innovative custom blending experience that is unmatched in the market. Escents has established a global presence with more than 60 retail stores worldwide. It takes pride in producing a varied range of scents available in North America and beyond.
Media Contact
