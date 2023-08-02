Standing Strong on the Promise to Create and Increase Shareholder Value:: Avenir Wellness: Stock Symbol: CURR

$CURR Avenir Wellness DNA Complex CURR / Sera Labs Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman $CURR Avenir Wellness Nutri-Strips Sera Labs (Avenir Wellness) $CURR Products $CURR Sera Topical Revolution #NicoleKidman

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Standing Strong on the Promise to Create and Increase Shareholder Value! Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman Continues to Draw Major Media Attention: Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CURR) Avenir Wellness Solutions™ ($CURR) Skin Care Products are Currently Sold at Major Retailers Including Walmart ($WMT), Target ($TGT), CVS Health ($CVS), and Amazon ($AMZN)Avenir Wellness Solutions CEO Nancy Duitch recently stated, “As we continue down the road of building the Seratopical Revolution and Nutri-Strips brands, we are very optimistic about the Company’s future. After bringing on top-of-their-game brand-building personnel who have years of direct-to-consumer experience, we are at an inflection point in achieving the goal of transforming Avenir Wellness into one of the leading Beauty and Wellness companies. Our Team has been working diligently on executing the strategy and our science team led by Rob Davidson has been working on new Innovative Technologies and groundbreaking Delivery Systems for our products as well as licensing opportunities for the technologies.” Proprietary Nutraceutical & Topical Delivery Systems for Wellness and Anti-Aging Beauty Product Lines. Company Currently Holds 15 Patents. Seratopical Revolution Skin Care Products was promoted by the Company’s Global Brand Ambassador and Strategic Partner as The First Choice of Award-winning Actor Nicole Kidman. Top Level National Media Coverage in People, Glamour, InStyle, Zoe Report, Yahoo, and Vogue to name just a few. Financial Reports Brought Up to Date by Urish Popeck & Co., LLC, The Company’s New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Q1 2023 Net Revenue Increased 15.1% Year-Over-Year and 35.6% Sequentially from Q4 2022 to $1.2 Million with Further Increases Expected. Continued Success with Advertising and Marketing for DNA Complex, The New addition to The Company’s Seratopical Revolution Family of Products.For more information on CURR visit: www.avenirwellness.com and www.Seralabshealth.com Avenir Wellness (OTC: CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on (15) fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir Wellness (CURR) looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide.Avenir Wellness (CURR) has a current focus on the beauty and wellness markets which are growing at rapid rates. The global wellness sector, despite the pandemic, saw exponential growth in 2021 with a market size of $1.5 trillion, according to McKinsey. There is a strong overall and growing demand for supplements and nutraceuticals, a $587.3 billion market, according to the 2021 Grandview report. The beauty and personal care industry is a $534 billion market now and is set to grow 5.87% year over year according to Terakeet's 2021 Beauty Industry Report.A-List Actor Nicole Kidman is the Global Brand Ambassador of Avenir Wellness Seratopical Revolution Product Line.Avenir Wellness (CURR) wholly owned subsidiary Sera Labs develops, markets, and distributes their proprietary Seratopical Revolution skin careline which is represented by top movie and television actress, Nicole Kidman as a Strategic Partner and Global Brand Ambassador.Three years ago, Nicole Kidman contacted Sera Labs management seeking an opportunity to become involved with the Company because she was already using its products. She helped us develop the Revolution line.. Her dream was to help Sera Labs create a legacy skincare brand that was affordable to everyone, and it needed to be alcohol-free, natural and plant-based. After reaching an agreement, Nicole Kidman has been working with the team to reach out to the public to inform them about the line through social media, advertising platforms, and the media because she so clearly values its effectiveness.The story of Nicole Kidman’s involvement with Avenir Wellness (CURR) is detailed on the Company’s website here: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/about and is also described in a recent interview with Avenir Wellness (CURR) CEO Nancy Duitch on the well followed “New to the Street” Investment program. The interview can be watched at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuBto12YZmc First Quarter 2023 Results with Strong Sequential and Year Over Year Revenue Increases and Continued High Gross MarginsOn July 31st Avenir Wellness (CURR) announced results for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, bringing the company’s financial reporting status up to date. The latest financial reports we completed by newly hired Urish Popeck & Co., LLC, a highly respected and accomplished accounting firm.Key operational highlights for the first quarter included the following:Avenir Wellness (CURR) net revenue in the first quarter of 2023 increased 15.1% year-over-year and 35.6% sequentially from Q4 2022 to $1.2 million with further increases expected in the second half of the year.Gross margins for the first quarter improved by 102 basis points to 78.9% in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 with expectations of continuing high-margin sales with the launch of new products and marketing initiatives.SG&A expenses (excluding non-cash charges) for the first quarter increased by $0.5 million in 2023 compared to 2022 driven by increased investment spend on advertising and promotion.Net operating loss from continuing operations (excluding the non-cash charges) decreased by $0.5 million in 2023.Cost reductions and operating leverage are expected to help narrow the operating loss (excluding non-cash charges) in the second half.Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness (CURR) stated: "We are very pleased with our results and accelerating sales in the first quarter which reflect the improving trajectory of the business. The proceeds from the July 2022 asset sale allowed us to continue to invest in the future of the Company, however, the delay in receiving the balance of the proceeds versus our expectations will have a negative impact on our second quarter. Our margin expansion initiatives continue to deliver results, and we are moving forward with our efforts to reduce SG&A expenses and to maximize operating leverage.We are also very excited by the continued success of the advertising and marketing campaigns for DNA Complex, which is our new addition to the Seratopical Revolution family of products.DNA Complex, which boasts a proprietary delivery system technology developed for the Company by Rob Davidson and his team, has gone viral with Beauty editors praising this instant line reducer in InStyle, People, Glamour, Zoe Report, Vogue, theSkimm, ET Online and many more. "Other operational highlights during the first quarter of 2023 included:Avenue Wellness (CURR) is focused on becoming the future of wellness and beauty with its long-term growth strategy to increase revenue with high margins by using its incubator strategy, product development, and marketing through strategic partnerships and geographic licensing deals. These initiatives, along with the Avenir Wellness (CURR) relationships with Nicole Kidman and other major social media influencers, have also helped propel its health and beauty brands to become household names and Avenir Wellness (CURR) to become a genuine house of recognizable and respected quality brands.Avenie Wellness (CURR) recently enhanced the reach and visibility of Brand Ambassador, Nicole Kidman, as part of the launch of its transformational Seratopical Revolution marketing campaigns and the unveiling of the revolutionary new product, DNA Complex. Avenir Wellness (CURR) recently received prominent mentions of our DNA Complex along with the rest of the Seratopical Revolution line after the Oscars, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the Met Gala.New To The Street CEO Interview:In the first week of June, CEO Nancy Duitch sat down for her latest New To The Street interview which is focused on the company’s most promising new product, the DNA or Deep Nano Actives Complex. The full interview is available at any time via this direct link:The direct support of Nicole Kidman for the Avenir Wellness CURR product line is also meeting with accelerating positive coverage from a wide range of top media sites and publications. Some of the most prominent can be viewed at the links below:Vogue (at the 2023 Oscars): https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/nicole-kidman-oscars-armani-dress Style Caster (UVM: 12,033,256) "The Best Oscars Beauty Looks This Year Are Surprisingly Low-Key" https://stylecaster.com/beauty/oscars-beauty-2023/ InStyle (UVM: 11,926,028) "Nicole Kidman's Dewy Oscars Look Was Thanks to the Moisturizer Shoppers Say Makes Skin Look "Flawless"" https://www.instyle.com/nicole-kidman-oscars-2023-seratopical-revolution-7254395 Syndicated to Yahoo!Life (UVM: 405,833,392) https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/nicole-kidmans-dewy-oscars-look-080000392.html Syndicated to Yahoo!News (UVM: 64,434,231) https://news.yahoo.com/nicole-kidmans-dewy-oscars-look-080000392.html InStyle(UVM: 11,926,028)"Nicole Kidman's Oscars Makeup Was All About Soft, Effortless Glam" https://www.instyle.com/nicole-kidman-2023-oscars-makeup-and-hair-7254411 Syndicated to Yahoo!Life (UVM: 405,833,392) https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/nicole-kidmans-oscars-makeup-soft-025642285.html New Beauty (UVM: 453,275) "This Tightening Gel Is the Secret to Nicole Kidman’s Smooth Skin" https://www.newbeauty.com/tightening-gel-nicole-kidman/ Met Gala Page Six (UVM: 19,158,191) for their "Best beauty and makeup looks of the 2023 Met Gala — and how to shop them" story. Link: https://pagesix.com/2023/05/02/shop-the-best-met-gala-2023-beauty-makeup-and-hair-looks/ CLIP: Seratopical_PageSix_5.2.23InStyle (UVM: 12,788,574) for their "Nicole Kidman’s Flawless Met Gala Skin Called on This Facelift in a Bottle That’s Selling Fast" story. https://www.instyle.com/nicole-kidman-met-gala-2023-seratopical-revolution-7487698 Seratopical_InStyle_5.2.23Syndicated to Yahoo! News (UVM: 59,984,680) : https://nz.news.yahoo.com/nicole-kidman-flawless-met-gala-110000699.html Glamour (UVM:9,672,715) for their "The Best Makeup Looks on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet" story. Link: https://www.glamour.com/gallery/best-makeup-looks-met-gala-2023-red-carpet CLIP: Seratopical_Glamour_5.2.23Entertainment Tonight (UVM:7,974,566) for their "Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Return to Met Gala for First Time Since 2016" story. https://www.etonline.com/nicole-kidman-and-keith-urban-return-to-met-gala-for-first-time-since-2016-203687 CLIP: Seratopical_ET_5.1.23Syndicated to AOL (UVM: 17,259,778) https://www.aol.com/entertainment/nicole-kidman-keith-urban-return-223940019.html Hollywood Life (UVM: 5,887,756) for their "Nicole Kidman Wears Iconic Dress From Her 2004 Chanel No. 5 Commercial At Met Gala: Photos" story.CLIP: Seratopical_HollywoodLife_5.1.23The Zoe Report (UVM: 2,233,542) for their "The Best Hair, Makeup, & Nails Of The 2023 Met Gala Rival The Red Carpet Gowns" story. Link: https://www.thezoereport.com/culture/2023-met-gala-best-beauty-looks CLIP: Seratopical_TZR_5.1.23AOL (UVM: 17,259,778): syndication of ET https://www.aol.com/entertainment/nicole-kidman-keith-urban-return-223940019.html ACMAs People (UVM: 55,118,694) for their "Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Twin in Suits on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See Their Looks!" story. https://people.com/style/acm-awards-2023-nicole-kidman-keith-urban-twin-in-suits-on-red-carpet-photos/ They noted, "Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, who was in charge of Kidman's makeup, prepped her skin using the plant-based Seratopical Revolution collection from SeraLabs before achieving the star's peachy glow."Syndicated to: Yahoo! Entertainment (UVM:411,180,653) for their "Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Twin in Suits on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See Their Looks!"story. https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/nicole-kidman-keith-urban-twin-001441939.html SheFinds (UVM: 4112,612) for their " Nicole Kidman Stunned In A Plunging Sparkly Pantsuit On The Red Carpet—ACM Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off The Floor!" https://www.shefinds.com/collections/nicole-kidman-acm-awards-chanel-pre-fall-2023-suit/#slide-1 They noted, "Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher prepped the Oscar-winner’s skin using the plant-based Seratopical Revolution collection from Sera Labs, which no doubt contributed to her flawless glow."New Beauty (UVM: 450,259) for their "The Under-Eye Product Nicole Kidman Uses to Prevent Concealer Creasing" https://www.newbeauty.com/nicole-kidman-acm-awards-2023/ They noted, "Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher was the woman behind Nicole’s fresh-faced look. Her skin was prepped with Seratopical Super Booster Serum with CBD ($54) to brighten and tighten skin. Then Kelsey applied a thin veil of a new product, Seratopical Revolution DNA Complex, around the eyes. It’s formulated to boost hydration and ensure concealer doesn’t crack or crease. It also tightens skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines. On top of that, they used Seratopical Revolution Adoring Eye Serum ($36) under the eye as well. To seal it all in, Kelsey applied Seratopical Day & Night Brilliance Cream with CBD ($54) to hydrate the skin and prep it for makeup."DISCLAIMER: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

