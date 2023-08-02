The Global Celebration of Brilliance: 5th Annual Cybersecurity Woman of the Year 2023 Recognizes Exceptional Women
The Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards (CSWY) is an annual event dedicated to celebrating exceptional women in the cybersecurity industry.
We are thrilled to have such an extraordinary group of finalists from across the globe who have shown immense talent and dedication in their respective domains.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards 2023 (CSWY 2023) is set to take place at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas on August 8th, during Black Hat Conference. Celebrating its 5th year anniversary, this grand event aims to honor and recognize the outstanding achievements of women in the cybersecurity industry. The CSWY awards have become a symbol of inspiration and empowerment, acknowledging the remarkable contributions of women who have shattered barriers and set new standards in the cybersecurity domain.
— Carmen Marsh, Founder of Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards
The Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards continues to grow in prominence and impact with each passing year. This year, nominees from 62 countries, spanning continents and cultures, have come forward to demonstrate their exceptional talents and expertise in the field. From Kazakhstan to Peru, from Saudi Arabia to Tanzania, from Egypt to New Zealand, and from Australia to Colombia, the global reach of the awards is an inspiring testament to the influence of women in the cybersecurity industry.
"We are looking forward to celebrating our 5th year anniversary of the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Awards," said Carmen Marsh, President and CEO of United Cybersecurity Alliance, a non-profit who runs the cybersecurity upskilling accelerator which prepares women for jobs in the field at no cost. The CSWY 2023 awards will recognize women in nine distinct categories, each representing a unique aspect of excellence in the cybersecurity domain. The full list of this year's finalists can be found HERE.
Joining Carmen Marsh enthusiasm are other industry leaders and sponsors of the Awards GALA 2023:
“You can’t be what you can’t see – which is why is it critical that girls and young women see moms, sisters, and friends working as researchers, analysts, and executives. Events like CSWY offer a glimpse into a possible future,” said Betsy Soehren Jones, Chief Operating Officer at Fortress Information Security. “Demonstrating that women are cybersecurity superheroes, protecting organizations and developing defenses to keep us all safe, will attract others into the field, growing the pipeline of available talent. We have to start winning hearts and minds at a young age. Carmen is helping all of us connect with women from 9 to 5 who want to protect people and keep us all safe from cyber threats.”
"Today we are living in one of the most consequential eras for technological innovation. But it’s going to take a diverse field working together so that the technologies developed reflect all, include all, and benefit all. The advancement of women in cybersecurity is absolutely critical to this pursuit and to building a safer world for everyone." - Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business.
"The CSWY Gala is pure energy and excitement. This is an amazing opportunity for women in cyber to showcase their talents and to be recognized. There is a strong sense of sisterhood that is compounded with a sense of pride and joy for all those in the room. You leave this event energized for months!" - Susan Posey, Vice President, Digital, Operations, and Technology Learning.
"Each year the Awards Gala gives us an opportunity to celebrate the heroes in cybersecurity who are both raising the bar and breaking down barriers. We're exceptionally proud to participate in this celebration." - Karl Mattson, Chief Information Security Officer, Noname Security.
"We are proud to support this event. Women make up 57% of the workforce but a recent report estimates they are just 33% of tech workers. At ACI Learning, we are working hard to provide training that will help more women build a career in IT. Organizations around the world need more skilled women to drive technology innovation and positive change, and so we are proud to help shine the spotlight they so deserve. I hope it inspires other women who are watching, dreaming, and learning." - Brett Shively, CEO, ACI Learning.
