The World’s Most Exclusive Afterparty, Amber Lounge Revs Up its Return to the Singapore Grand Prix
Headline acts include international artists Lil Jon and The Stickmen Project
To commemorate our 15 years’ in Singapore, we're offering an exclusive opportunity for one lucky guest to purchase a 15L bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne for S$150,000.”SINGAPORE, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After the sold-out success of Amber Lounge Monaco and Singapore last year, the world's most exclusive afterparty returns to the Singapore Grand Prix on 16 and 17 September 2023, celebrating its 15-year anniversary in Singapore with a weekend of unparalleled luxury and entertainment.
— Jeannette Tan, Group Managing Director of Amber Lounge
Amber Lounge has carved a legendary path in the world of exclusive pop-up nightlife and luxe hospitality events, with its signature concepts taking place across iconic global destinations such as Singapore, Monaco, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. In its storied history, the coveted Amber Lounge parties have attracted a stellar line-up of international A-list celebrities, Formula 1 teams and drivers, and high-profile and UHNW clientele, making it the ultimate weekend afterparty experience.
Returning to its original and iconic location at Millenia Walk, Amber Lounge promises an even grander afterparty experience within a new custom-built marquee setup, featuring state-of-the-art ARRI lighting technology. This year's event is proudly supported by Conrad Centennial, the 5-star luxury hotel, bringing the revelry closer to the heart of the F1 weekend racing action.
The weekend’s world-class entertainment line-up is nothing short of spectacular, featuring Grammy Award-winning international hip hop sensation Lil Jon as the headline DJ act for Saturday night, alongside exhilarating performances by The Stickmen Project, Bangkok Invaders’ DJ Ono and DjayBuddah, and a guest star appearance by Fatman Scoop. Guests can also expect to enjoy incredible immersive entertainment performances including captivating aerial and cirque inspired acts, in typical exuberant Amber Lounge fashion.
Amber Lounge is thrilled to announce a special addition to this year's festivities - the crowning of Miss Universe Singapore by Miss Universe Australia. The winner will be announced on Saturday evening, and all the stunning contestants will attend the afterparty to celebrate in style. This prestigious beauty pageant will showcase the elegance and intellect of Singapore's finest women, adding glamour to the weekend's festivities.
As recently featured on official F1 social channels, Amber Lounge's sold-out race afterparty in Monaco this May, was graced with the presence of Formula 1 drivers George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon and Nyck de Vries. The event also served as a special celebration for the BWT Alpine Racing team and French F1 driver Esteban Ocon’s remarkable third-place podium win.
From the Formula 1 fraternity, other notable guests have included the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, Jean Todt and many more - while Amber Lounge has also been honoured by the presence of royal guests including Prince Harry and other high-profile individuals, making it the ultimate playground of choice for F1 aficionados and the global elite of the racing community.
Amber Lounge, CEO, Cher Ng, shared his enthusiasm, remarking, "The past decade and a half stands as a remarkable testament to the unwavering support of our patrons, the dedicated efforts of our team, and the enchanting allure of Singapore, home to the world's only F1 night race. As we reflect on this significant milestone, we fully embrace the future with renewed excitement and energy, and of course a profound sense of appreciation for the enduring legacy we've established within this vibrant city.”
Amber Lounge is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with the world’s first luxury tequila brand Don Julio 1942, known for its exceptional quality and taste. Don Julio 1942 will be offering its exquisite handcrafted tequila to elevate the VIP afterparty experience, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the weekend’s revelry.
Following last year’s resounding demand, Amber Lounge is pleased to reintroduce its ultra-exclusive suite concepts for this year's event in Singapore. The luxurious suite offerings include the highly sought-after Noir Suite (POA) and Amber Suites ($45,000++). With their lofty price tags, the Noir Suite and Amber Suites are reserved for those looking to indulge in the most lavish Amber Lounge experience in the comfort of their own semi-private enclave.
Jeannette Tan, Group Managing Director of Amber Lounge, shared, “To commemorate our 15 years’ in Singapore, we're offering an exclusive opportunity for one lucky guest to purchase a 15L bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne for S$150,000. This rare Nebuchadnezzar-size bottle, equivalent to 20 regular-sized Champagne bottles, will be specially flown in to cater to our discerning guests' opulent tastes. Our clients seek the ultimate luxe Grand Prix weekend hospitality experiences, and we're dedicated to providing them with an unforgettable celebration of hedonistic luxury.”
“In conjunction with this year’s milestone celebrations, we will unveil an exclusive range of stylishly designed ‘Amber Lounge’ branded merchandise. It will be made available for purchase both on-event and via our website, enabling loyal fans to enjoy a touch of ‘Amber Lounge’ luxury beyond our party experiences,” added Tan.
Additionally, guests can expect an abundance of Veuve Clicquot house champagne and Belvedere vodka flowing freely throughout the event, accompanied by handcrafted Don Julio and House of Suntory cocktails, expertly curated by Cat Bite Club under the guidance of Jesse Vida and Gabriel Lowe. Nomad Caviar is proud to be the official caviar partner for the event, adding to the indulgence. Meanwhile top tier VIP table guests will enjoy free flowing Ruinart Blanc de Blanc champagne and an initial presentation of a bottle of Don Julio 1942 and Four Fox Sake at their table, setting the tone for thrilling Singapore F1 weekend festivities like none other.
