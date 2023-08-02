JustPerform Secures Five Awards in 2023 BPM Pulse Awards
From being rated outstanding in budgeting, planning and consolidation to achieving the top rating of 4.9/5 in Ease of Use, JustPerform continues to excel.
What sets JustPerform apart is its process-first approach, which is highly structured and organised, resonating with many finance professionals looking for intuitive solutions”SINGAPORE, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JustPerform, a new age planning, financial close and reporting platform, is proud to announce its exceptional achievement in the recently conducted Pulse of Performance Management report. The report, known as the pinnacle analyst presentation for performance management, draws insights from the extensive 2023 BPM Pulse Research Study conducted by BPM Partners. This study involved surveying over 385 C-suite executives, finance and accounting professionals from a diverse array of top global enterprises.
— Craig Schiff, CEO BPM Partners
The 2023 Pulse of Performance Management event serves as a vital platform for evaluating the performance management landscape, recognising industry pioneers who demonstrate remarkable innovation, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction. JustPerform's outstanding success in this year's report not only reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the industry but also underscores its commitment to delivering user-centric planning, consolidation and reporting solutions to its customers.
JustPerform's consistent focus on customer success has resulted in the company securing an impressive five awards, cementing its reputation as a pioneer in the business performance management space. These awards celebrate JustPerform's dedication to setting new standards of excellence in the field.
The five awards garnered by JustPerform in the 2023 BPM Pulse Research Study are as follows:
- Outstanding Performance and Scalability
- Outstanding Ease Of Use
- Outstanding Financial Consolidation
- Outstanding Budgeting and Planning
- Excellent Financial Reporting
In addition to the five awards, JustPerform has also been named a core vendor by BPM Partners. As a core vendor, JustPerform demonstrates its ability to provide comprehensive, innovative, and reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of organizations in today's competitive landscape.
“Being our Best New Vendor last year, JustPerform has demonstrated continued growth to become a Core Vendor in the BPM industry this year, earning an outstanding overall rating of 4.69 out of 5 in the 2023 BPM Pulse Research Study. What sets JustPerform apart is its process-first approach, which is highly structured and organised, resonating with many finance professionals looking for intuitive solutions. Moreover, JustPerform's recent developments in virtual models is a true game changer. By effectively combining and utilizing data from various sources without any duplication, JustPerform has taken a leap forward, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of businesses,” said Craig Schiff, renowned performance management veteran and CEO of BPM Partners.
"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition by BPM Partners in the 2023 Pulse of Performance Management report. These achievements highlight our dedication to continue delivering superior customer satisfaction. As a core vendor, we are committed to helping organisations optimise their planning, consolidation & reporting processes and achieve sustainable growth." said Shameek Bhushan, Chief Growth Officer at JustPerform.
Customer reviews from the 2023 BPM Pulse Research Study
"Planning is seamless with driver-based approach to planning & budgeting. The value driver trees help us visually define our driver and calculations that can be easily linked to specific models. Also the ability to use AI makes driver/metric identification error-proof and bias-free.”– Senior Vice President, Technology.
“Apart from the other user-centric capabilities of JustPerform, its product roadmap seems futuristic, with lots artificial intelligence being used to drive planning/budgeting. It definitely is a futureproof solution to bank upon.”- Finance Manager, Hospitality
" The entire platform is business user centric with guided navigations, validations, prompts…etc. this is what makes it easily one of the most user-friendly platforms for planning and budgeting.. " - Finance Director, Technology
“In-built apps contains 100's of scenarios that help you get started fast with very little time spent in requirement gathering. Especially in complex processes like financial consolidation, the pre-built scenarios gives you a great kick-start. Be it operational or finance processes, JustPerform has pre-built models,reports and everything for us to save time.." – Finance Director, Transportation
About JustPerform
JustPerform is a rapidly growing, cloud-native platform that empowers enterprises in planning, analysis, consolidation, and reporting. Its user-friendly interface, process-first approach and robust governance capabilities enable seamless collaboration and enhance business agility.
The new age platform is recognised as the Gartner Peer Insights Strong Performer in the financial planning software market. With top ratings in consolidation, budgeting, scalability, and ease of use, JustPerform acts as a unified solution for holistic performance management. For more information, visit www.justperform.com.
Newsroom
JustPerform
+65 6708 8303
email us here