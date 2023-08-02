Sila Services Selects Evotix for EHS Software Solutions

Evotix’s comprehensive health and safety software suite provides scalability, differentiation and a competitive advantage for Sila Services. Evotix transforms the way employees engage in workplace health and safety.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sila Services, a leading provider of residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, today announced it has selected Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software company, as its EHS software provider.

Evotix is an all-in-one EHS management software provider with a mobile-first solution that offers risk and incident management, audits and inspections of safety processes, equipment and assets management and contractor safety. Evotix’s training app provides frontline workers the EHS training and resources they need on-demand, from fundamental refresher videos to learning advanced concepts. To help drive health and safety improvement, Evotix offers customized dashboards and reports that help customers identify what’s happening across an organization to quickly improve safety processes, reduce costs and enable data-driven decision making.

“Sila Services has always made distinctive investments in health and safety because our People First core value means that the well-being of our employees, customers and communities is our top priority,” said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. “Evotix enables us to seamlessly deploy consistent health and safety measures across our operations to ensure the safety of our team. Evotix helps differentiate us from the competition, maximizes our productivity and provides our customers with confidence that our team is OSHA compliant, receives continual safety training and are experts in hazard identification and mitigation.”

As Sila Services continues to build its leading residential services platform, Evotix’s software configurability accelerates the company’s digital transformation by automating tedious tasks. By allowing managers to design, implement and analyze end-to-end health and safety processes, Sila Services enables and empowers the success of its team. With Evotix, Sila Services increases organizational capacity, drives efficiency, energizes team members and ensures the best customer experiences.

“Sila Services has been prioritizing health and safety for decades, so we’re thrilled to be a part of their continuous journey,” said Ryan Pollard, account executive at Evotix. “The flexibility of our software not only allows Sila Services to stay relevant and ahead of the curve, it ensures that customers have the confidence that Sila Services’ team members have the background, skills and expertise to keep everyone safe from accidents, injuries and workplace risks.”

To learn more about Sila Services’ unique HVAC, plumbing and electrical platform, visit silaservices.com. For more information about Evotix’s award-winning platform, visit www.Evotix.com or listen to Evotix’s podcast covering health and safety best practices, “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety.”

About Evotix

Evotix, recently acquired by SAI360, a leading provider of ESG software for enterprise EHS&S, Governance-Risk-Compliance (GRC) and Learning solutions, is a global technology company transforming how employees engage in workplace health and safety. Almost 500 customers use its market-leading solution across various industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, utility services, transport and housing. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, check out the recent acquisition news, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library to learn more about the health and safety industry.

About Sila Services

With more than 20 leading HVAC, plumbing and electrical brands dating back 100+ years, Sila Services’ 1600 team members deliver a wide range of distinctive residential services for customers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. For more information, please visit the company’s corporate website: www.silaservices.com.

