SmartSites Earns Verified Partner Status on Amazon Advertising Partner Network
SmartSites (Melen, LLC), a leading digital marketing agency, has announced its recognition as a Verified Partner on the Amazon Advertising Partner Network.
Our team is dedicated to understanding and leveraging Amazon’s cutting-edge advertising solutions.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This newly earned status signifies that SmartSites has demonstrated considerable expertise in utilizing Amazon Advertising products, further confirming the agency’s dedication to helping clients achieve their business goals.
— Mike Melen
The Amazon Advertising Partner Network is a global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their objectives using Amazon Advertising products. It provides partners with access to a myriad of educational, technical, and marketing resources, along with a self-service account to manage all their Amazon Advertising interactions.
Amazon recognizes two main categories of partners: verified, and advanced. As a Verified Partner, SmartSites joins an elite group of agencies that have successfully demonstrated their comprehensive knowledge and skills with Amazon Advertising products. This status is awarded to partners who have a minimum of two associates who have passed Amazon product certifications and demonstrated recent campaign activity.
“We’re incredibly proud of earning the Verified Partner status on the Amazon Advertising Partner Network,” said Alex Melen, co-founder of SmartSites. “This recognition underlines our commitment to our clients and our dedication to staying at the forefront of digital marketing technologies.”
As a Verified Partner, SmartSites supports eleven distinct services, which include campaign setup, campaign management and optimization, campaign monitoring, reporting and analytics, audience management and engagement, web design, brand measurement, advertising effectiveness, market research, and data integration. In addition, they support four Amazon Advertising products: Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display, Sponsored Products, and Stores.
“Our team is dedicated to understanding and leveraging Amazon’s cutting-edge advertising solutions,” Michael Melen (co-founder of SmartSites) stated. “This allows us to better serve our clients by enhancing their brand visibility and driving their digital growth.”
SmartSites’ status as an Amazon Advertising Verified Partner offers an exciting opportunity for the agency to deepen its relationships with existing clients, as well as to attract new business. With the continued growth and evolution of Amazon Advertising, this partnership is set to deliver substantial benefits to both SmartSites and their clients.
For more information about SmartSites and their services, please visit http://www.smartsites.com.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service digital marketing firm that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that spans across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been featured in the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
Website: https://www.smartsites.com | Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652
Chad Faith
SmartSites
+1 2018706000
email us here