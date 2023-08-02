SmartSites Receives Prestigious Top Workplaces 2023 Award
SmartSites, a leader in the digital marketing arena, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed Top Workplaces 2023 Award.
This award is a testament to the efforts we have put into creating a diverse, inclusive environment that values every team member.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This accolade, presented by Energage, highlights the company's outstanding achievements in fostering a high-performing, people-centric culture. The Top Workplaces program goes beyond standard company rankings, singling out organizations that prioritize their employees at the heart of all they do. Dr. Greg Barnett, Chief People Scientist at Energage, noted that "these companies are successful because they put their people at the center of all they do." This people-first approach fuels productivity, drives innovation, and helps organizations like SmartSites surpass their competition.
Being designated a Top Workplace signifies a company's ability to outperform organizations with already exceptional cultures. Energage’s research has shown that winners of the Top Workplaces program have employee engagement levels that surpass the national average by 20-30%. This accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of SmartSites in crafting a positive, enriching work environment.
The journey to becoming a Top Workplace begins with a nomination, but it is the feedback from the employees themselves that holds the most weight. Energage conducts a five-minute survey designed to gauge engagement levels and capture employee sentiment about the company's culture. From this data, Energage determines those companies that truly exemplify cultural greatness.
SmartSites, through its commitment to nurturing its team and creating an inclusive environment, participated in this process, and emerged as a Top Workplaces 2023 winner. The recognition affirms the positive internal sentiments held by employees about the company and its culture.
The Top Workplaces 2023 award also supports SmartSites' brand reputation, showcasing the company as not just navigating today’s world of work, but excelling in it. As SmartSites continues to raise the bar, this honor serves as a springboard to further success and validates the company’s people-first approach.
Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about SmartSites' commitment to their employees and to explore potential career opportunities with this award-winning organization. With the Top Workplaces 2023 accolade under its belt, SmartSites demonstrates that it is not just a leader in the digital marketing industry, but also a leader in fostering a thriving workplace culture.
About Energage
Energage, a purpose-driven technology firm, is the powerhouse behind the esteemed Top Workplaces program, which is widely regarded as the nation's premier employer recognition initiative. Through the analysis of data gathered from an evidence-based employee engagement survey, Energage distinguishes 'people-first' Top Workplaces on both national and regional scales. They carry out this mission in collaboration with over 60 of the country's most respected media outlets, and their quarterly national awards cover cultural excellence and industry acknowledgement. To date, over 27 million employees from more than 70,000 organizations have taken part in the Workplace Survey. For more information or to nominate an organization for Top Workplaces recognition, please visit topworkplaces.com.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites (https://www.smartsites.com) is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been featured in the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
Website: https://www.smartsites.com | Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652
