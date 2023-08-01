Hazard Mitigation Assistance Resilience Webinar 2: Extreme Heat #SummerReady

Join us to learn about risks associated with the heat crisis, information about extreme heat grants and details of how to apply. Date: 2023-08-16T18:00:002023-08-16T19:30:00August 16, 2023 August 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Location: Virtual Register Online

Please join us for the second in a series of Extreme Heat Webinars hosted by FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance to discuss what extreme heat is, federal efforts to address the issue, and identify funding and mitigation projects to mitigate extreme heat.

A recording of the webinar will be available on this page following the session.

First Webinar (July 12, 2023)

Watch the recording of this session

Speakers