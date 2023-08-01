Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,772 in the last 365 days.

Hazard Mitigation Assistance Resilience Webinar 2: Extreme Heat #SummerReady

Join us to learn about risks associated with the heat crisis, information about extreme heat grants and details of how to apply.

Date: 2023-08-16T18:00:002023-08-16T19:30:00August 16, 2023 August 16, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Location: Virtual

Register Online

Please join us for the second in a series of Extreme Heat Webinars hosted by FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance to discuss what extreme heat is, federal efforts to address the issue, and identify funding and mitigation projects to mitigate extreme heat.

A recording of the webinar will be available on this page following the session.

First Webinar (July 12, 2023)      
Watch the recording of this session

Speakers

You just read:

Hazard Mitigation Assistance Resilience Webinar 2: Extreme Heat #SummerReady

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more