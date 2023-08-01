SocratiQ 0.3.0: A Massive Leap Towards a Comprehensive Learning Platform
SocratiQ 0.3 by Koodup democratizes access to education by supporting learners and teachers to share their learning material, explorations, lessons and guides.
At koodup, we believe in the power of open learning. We've transformed learning into an inclusive, collaborative, and personalized experience. We invite everyone to explore, share, and grow with us”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Koodup is thrilled to announce the latest upgrade of SocratiQ, version 0.3.0, taking a monumental step from a complete learning app to a massive learning platform. Navilan, Founder and CEO, emphasizes the enriched features that make learning a personalized and engaging experience: "The SocratiQ 0.3.0 upgrade is a leap towards a future where learning is boundless, where everyone can contribute, and where every individual's learning journey is recognized. Our dream is to create a world where knowledge is not a privilege but a right."
— Navilan, Founder & CEO
What's New in SocratiQ 0.3.0?
Personalized Preferences: SocratiQ recognizes that no two people learn the same way. With the introduction of content level personalization through AI, the platform now offers a tailored user experience, allowing learners to explore topics organically. The new directed layout, expandable nodes, and customizability ensure a friction-free learning process.
Enhanced Exploration Tools: The platform's tools help users explore a range of subjects. The update brings paged recent exploration lists and favorites, ensuring learners can explore without losing their way.
Motivational Insights: Gamified insights have been added to provide motivation and track progress. Users are now motivated to delve into challenging subjects, aided by rewarding feedback mechanisms.
Teach the World Initiative: SocratiQ is transforming into the GitHub for learning. This initiative enables students and teachers to publish their workspaces and resources, creating a hub for open learning, connection, and collaboration. SocratiQ offers personalized feedback, scaling to meet the needs of online learners.
SocratiQ invites students to make their explorations public, enabling them to showcase their efforts, learning, and expertise while helping others. Teachers are encouraged to create courses, guides, and workshops using rich markdown notes and other tools. They can publish this content for everyone, extending their teaching to millions while receiving personalized feedback.
About SocratiQ
SocratiQ is a feature-rich learning platform that allows users to learn through inquiry, connect with peers, take notes, generate lessons and guides. SocratiQ offers feedback and bite sized lessons that are intricately personalized fine-tuned to their level of understanding. SocratiQ also offers collaborative learning where teachers and students can explore the same topic, learning from the different perspectives. With expansive features and powerful facilitation, SocratiQ is poised replace 80% of the homework and assignment for middle-school and above.
About koodup
Koodup is a technology company focused on developing innovative learning solutions facilitated by AI. Focused on bringing creative, student-led, experiential learning experiences to mainstream education, Koodup is actively building the future of learning for the age of human collaborations with intelligent machines.
Navilan
Koodup
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube