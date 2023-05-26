Learn anything with SocratiQ.ai
Teachers now have breathing space to focus on more important things: bonding with their students, designing creative activities to promote engagement and improve overall student achievement.”WILMINGTON, DE, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Koodup today announced the launch of SocratiQ, a ground breaking educational experience developed to revolutionize the way people learn. SocratiQ enables users to learn anything, anywhere, at any time.
— Navilan, Founder & CEO
"SocratiQ is all about putting the power of learning back into the hands of the learner," said Navilan, Koodup CEO. "We want every learner to have a book written just for them, on demand, based on where they are in their learning journey. SocratiQ shows you what future classrooms will look like".
This platform is designed to meet the diverse needs of learners. It's perfect for students who want to learn at their own pace, parents who want a safe learning environment for their children, life-long learners looking to satisfy their thirst for knowledge, and teachers who want to get their students exploring beyond the classroom walls. SocratiQ also has a host of features in development for teachers to manage their classrooms.
"SocratiQ is an empowering, personalized alternative to coaching classes. It is not just about academic studies. Whether you're interested in professional skills, hobbies, or even obscure interests, there are no limits to what you can learn with SocratiQ," said Navilan. "This is learning without boundaries. This is empowerment through unlimited access to all knowledge".
With SocratiQ, learners are in control. They can choose inquiries that interest them, assess their understanding with almost immediate feedback, and if they need more context, personalized instructions are just minutes away. This gives learners the flexibility and control to chart their own educational journey.
One of the standout features of SocratiQ is its collaborative learning environment, where friends can learn together. A user starts an exploration, invites a friend, and they both respond to SocratiQ's questions. They then read each other's responses and feedback, and answer further questions based on their responses. This collaborative learning process offers multiple perspectives, enhances understanding and fosters a sense of community among learners.
SocratiQ is now available for students, teachers and lifelong learners. Features to help teachers facilitate and manage their classroom are in development.
Koodup aims to unlock massive human potential by making creative learning experiences affordable, accessible and inclusive. SocratiQ is the second learning experience from Koodup. StorySeed, Koodup's first learning experience helps budding storytellers learn their craft through movies, shows and books they love.
