Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Porterville

A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Porterville to help residents affected by the severe winter storms.

The center is located at:

Tule River Justice Center

Conference Room 138

129 South Reservation Road

Porterville, CA 93257

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Specialists at the center will be able to help survivors with their FEMA applications and provide information on SBA low-interest loans and other available assistance. No appointment is needed.

However, residents don’t have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to sign up for FEMA assistance. They can go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators can assist in many languages. The Helpline is available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT. Anyone using the video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others will need to give FEMA their number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhl .