WTFast announces partnership with Mercku
Mercku's M6a AX Mesh Wi-Fi System will feature WTFast gaming network optimization technologyKELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Gamers Private Network (GPN) Improves an individuals Gaming Experience | WTFast x Mercku
Enhancing a Gaming Experience with Unparalleled Network Performance
In the world of online gaming, network performance and stability are crucial factors that can make or break your gaming experience. Recognizing this need, Mercku, a leading provider of innovative networking solutions, has unveiled its gaming-focused integration in collaboration with WTFast, the renowned network optimization service.
Designed by a Red Dot award-winning product team, the M6a Series Routers are built with a vision to provide a future-proof platform for deploying advanced services and applications, enabling more households to enjoy innovative 3rd party integrations worldwide. Mercku welcomes WTFast as their Quality-of-Service (QoS) partner to provide an improved gaming experience on Mercku’s M6a AX Mesh Wi-Fi system.
How Does Gamers Private Network (GPN) Work?
According to WTFast, Internet infrastructure treats game traffic the same way as all other data. This is where WTFast takes the opposite approach, focusing on the game data first and optimizing a gamers game connection through an intelligent server network to route their game data. WTFast’s GPN (Gamers Private Network) fundamentally differs from any other type of network solution. At the user level down to Network and Transport (Middle Mile) in the OSI layer, WTFast ensures optimal routing and latency reduction, providing users with a better online gaming experience, reduced latency, lower ping, and far fewer lost packets.
Reducing Network Latency for Ultimate Gaming Performance
One of the primary features of the WTFast client integration in Mercku’s M6a Routers is its ability to significantly reduce network latency, ensuring that gamers experience a minimal delay during their online gameplay. By leveraging the advanced optimization technology provided by WTFAST, the router minimizes the time it takes for data packets to travel between the gaming device and the game server, which results in faster response times and a smoother gaming experience overall.
Prioritizing Gaming Traffic and Minimizing Congestion
WTFast solution incorporates intelligent network prioritization mechanisms that allow gamers to enjoy uninterrupted gameplay even in congested network environments. Using WTFast integration, Mercku routers can identify gaming traffic and assign it the highest priority, ensuring that it receives preferential treatment over other types of network traffic. This prioritization reduces the chances of experiencing lag, packet loss, or interruptions, providing gamers with a competitive edge during crucial moments.
Constant Monitoring for Optimal Performance
WTFast’s Quality-of-Service (QoS) suite comes equipped with a comprehensive network of traffic monitoring capabilities, enabling gamers to stay informed about their network’s health and performance. Real-time metrics such as network speed, latency, and bandwidth usage are readily available, empowering users to identify and address potential bottlenecks or issues affecting their gaming experience. This proactive monitoring ensures that gamers are always aware of their network’s performance and can take appropriate actions to optimize it.
Enhanced Security and Protection
In addition to its performance-enhancing features, the WTFast client integration strongly emphasizes network security and protection. With the rise of cyber threats targeting gamers, the router includes robust built-in security measures to safeguard sensitive data and protect against possible hacking attempts. This integration ensures additional security and encryption for gamers using Mercku M6a Series mesh Wi-Fi routers.
“In real-world terms, when you normally play the game, your data is often going down slow highways that may be subject to construction or rush hour. With WTFast, your data is on a fast, private freeway with no speed limits – right to the game server! WTFast makes the game connection faster, smoother, and stronger.”
– Rob Bartlett, CEO and Co-Founder, WTFast
Mercku’s gaming-focused integration with WTFast GPN sets a new standard for optimizing network performance and ensuring an exceptional gaming experience. Embrace the future of gaming with Mercku’s M6a Series with WTFast support to elevate a gamers gaming experience to new heights.
To learn more about the WTFast Integration, download Mercku x WTFast Whitepaper > https://mailchi.mp/mercku/wtfast_whitepaper
About Mercku:
Founded in 2017 in Waterloo, Canada, Mercku is revolutionizing the foundation for wireless sensing and smart homes. Built on decades of design and engineering expertise, Mercku's founders have over 450 patents in networking technology and bring proprietary innovation to the world of connectivity. With their latest Connectivity-as-a-Service suite of hardware, software, and premium features, Mercku's relentless innovation and thought leadership will transform the IoT and wireless sensing space. To learn more, visit their website at www.mercku.com
About WTFast:
WTFast is a technology company specializing in optimizing online gaming networks founded in Kelowna, BC, Canada. With state-of-the-art optimization tools and advanced routing algorithms, WTFast reduces latency and packet loss for multiplayer games and other real-time, latency sensitive applications for both consumers and businesses. Learn more at www.wtfast.com
Marketing
WTFast
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram