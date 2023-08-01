Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of 13th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 2300 block of 13th Place, Northeast.

At approximately 4:48 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Terence Akindo, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, 37-year-old Anthony Green, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

