BCS Emerging Leaders Program Celebrates Second Graduating Class
(L to R) Owner Joel Garcia, Leopoldo Grimaldo, Cesar Martinez, Homero Diaz, Filberto Borjas, Jr., Jonthan Cardoza, Jose “Big Chepe” Arturo Gonzalez, Oscar Enriquez, Jesus Morgan and Vice President of Safety and HR, Todd C. Smith.
BCS Concrete Structures proudly celebrated the graduation of its second class of the Emerging Leaders Program in an informal ceremony held at the BCS.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures proudly celebrated the graduation of its second class of the Emerging Leaders Program in an informal ceremony held at the BCS training room. The program equips participants with valuable leadership skills and knowledge, preparing them for future roles within the company and fostering a strong safety culture.
The Leadership Team and General Superintendents at the commercial concrete contractor carefully select participants to participate in the Emerging Leaders Program. The yearlong training program includes guest speakers from General Contractors and Vendor trade partners, such as Martin Marietta, RM Rebar, Western Pumping, Austin Commercial, and White Construction, among others. These sessions offer insights into various aspects of the construction industry and impart crucial leadership qualities.
The graduating class of the Emerging Leaders Program excelled in their training, with Cesar Martinez and Homero Diaz achieving the highest scores this year. The program entails mandatory monthly training sessions, a final exam, and a concluding interview to receive the graduation bonus and completion certificate.
The Emerging Leaders Program is open to individuals from various areas of the BCS family, including Assistant Superintendents, carpenters, finishers, safety professionals, and surveyors. This year's class reflects the diversity of roles within the company, with representatives from different departments.
Throughout the program, Emerging Leaders are provided with increased responsibilities and opportunities to develop their leadership skills. This approach nurtures a culture of continuous learning and growth, allowing them to make meaningful contributions to the company's success.
The Year 3 of the Emerging Leaders Program for 2023-24 is set to commence on June 15, with 12 students expected to participate. Candidates selected for the program commit to attending each monthly training session and successfully passing the final exam and interview to graduate.
BCS Concrete Structures remains dedicated to nurturing and empowering its emerging leaders, fostering a skilled and motivated workforce to drive the company's continued success.
Todd Smith
BCS Concrete Structures
+1 737-414-3994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other