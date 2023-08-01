Franciscan Ministries Partners with Double Good Virtual Fundraising to Celebrate Employees
More than 5,000 bags of popcorn will be delivered to Franciscan Ministries associates this week - thanks to a donation from Double Good.
We are delighted to partner with Double Good to help spread joy to all of our associates throughout the Ministry with this wonderful donation.”LEMONT, ILL., UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franciscan Ministries employees will receive gourmet popcorn this week – part of an ongoing effort to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to serving those in need.
— Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries
“We are delighted to partner with Double Good to help spread joy to all of our associates throughout the Ministry with this wonderful donation of handcrafted popcorn. This special gift is in appreciation for all that they do to help support our mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy,” stated Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries and Franciscan Advisory Services.
In all, more than 5,000 bags of popcorn will be given to associates at the Franciscan Ministries Home Office, Franciscan Communities, St. Jude House, Madonna Foundation and properties managed by Franciscan Advisory Services.
This distribution was made possible through a donation from Double Good, a product-based fundraising company in Chicago. As part of the organization’s Popcorn Donation Program, customers can support causes important to them while giving back to essential workers doing important work in their communities. Since the program’s inception in 2020, Double Good has donated over 3 million bags of popcorn to police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, educators and other heroes.
“Double Good extends its heartfelt gratitude to Franciscan Ministries for their invaluable support in spreading joy. We are happy to share our handcrafted popcorn with these dedicated employees and partners,” said David Lenti, Head of Partnerships at Double Good.
Franciscan Ministries has been serving those in need for more than 125 years. Associates who choose a career with Franciscan Ministries become part of something bigger and play an integral role in making a difference in the lives of men, women, children and older adults. The Ministry is deeply rooted in its values with a rich legacy and diverse, inclusive culture that puts people first and creates purpose for associates and residents. To learn more about joining Franciscan Ministries, visit the Careers website today.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living offering organization, offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. The Ministry also supports young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operates a family violence prevention center and shelter. At Franciscan Ministries, senior living is about continuing your journey with purpose. We are focused on making a positive impact through our philosophy - Living Joyfully - built around our residents and their well-being. It’s our mission and our promise with everything we say and do.
About Double Good
Double Good is a brand on a mission to raise joy for America’s youth. Founded in 1998, Double Good was born out of a love for delicious popcorn and grew into a passion for positively impacting the community. Double Good combines an easy-to-use virtual fundraising platform with award-winning popcorn to help create opportunities for children and teens to realize their dreams. In 2022, Double Good was honored with Inc.’s Best in Business award for its popcorn donation program, which has enabled users to donate millions of dollars’ worth of popcorn to health care workers and youth advocates across the country. In addition to its fundraising platform and donation program, the company amplifies inspiring stories and social issues facing today's youth through its content production arm, Double Good Studios, and the Double Good Kids Foundation dedicated to providing equitable experiences for children with special needs. To learn more on how Double Good can create joy for you, visit www.doublegood.com.
