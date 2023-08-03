The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Partners With Bosshard Parke, Attorneys At Law
New website, search engine optimization (SEO), online advertising, social media marketing, and content creation to be used to increase inquiries.
When the opportunity to become Bosshard Parke's marketing partner presented itself, we pulled out all the stops to make sure they knew we had what it took to achieve their goals”LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BLU Group - Advertising & Marketing, a full-service La Crosse, Wisconsin based ad agency that specializes in digital marketing, is proud to announce their partnership with Bosshard Parke – Attorneys and Counselors at Law. The BLU Group will be responsible for the development and execution of Bosshard Parke’s marketing plan, which is going to emphasize digital marketing. Some of services being provided include website design and development, blog writing, search engine optimization (SEO), Google Ads, local directories and citations, e-mail marketing, social media marketing, and online review and reputation management.
— Tony Roberts, CEO, The BLU Group – Advertising and Marketing
“Bosshard Parke, and all of their attorneys, are extremely well-known and respected in the La Crosse, Wisconsin area.” said Tony Roberts, CEO of The BLU Group – Advertising and Marketing. "When the opportunity to become their marketing partner presented itself, we pulled out all the stops to make sure they knew we had what it took to achieve their goals. We can’t wait to see the positive results that are sure to accompany our plan.”
Bosshard Parke has been serving residents and business owners in La Crosse County, and the surrounding area, since 1900. Their primary areas of practice include Personal Injury, Business, Family, Estate Planning, Wills and Trust, and Criminal Defense. With the help of The BLU Group’s marketing plan, and specifically their digital marketing strategies, they will be able to expand their brand awareness in La Crosse, Sparta, and other communities in the Coulee Region.
About The BLU Group Advertising and Marketing: The BLU Group is a full-service ad agency that specializes in Digital Marketing. Services include: Marketing Strategies, Logo Design, Print Advertising, Graphic Design, Billboard Design, Direct Marketing, Website Design, E-Commerce, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), E-Mail Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Public Relations, Photography, and Videography. For more information, visit TheBLUGroup.com.
About Bosshard Parke: Bosshard Parke is deeply rooted in a tradition of legal expertise and active community engagement in the picturesque Coulee Region since 1900. Over these four generations, they've placed their clients at the heart of their practice, garnering trust and fostering enduring relationships while earning high regard from their professional community. Their esteemed reputation and the wide-ranging experiences of their legal team only begin to paint the picture of who they are. At Bosshard Parke, they see every new day as a fresh opportunity to surpass their own high standards. They embrace forward-thinking strategies and navigate complex court processes with precision, paying careful attention to each intricate detail. For more information, visit BosshardParkeLaw.com.
