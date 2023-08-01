Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk meets with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Dauren Abayev

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Dauren Abayev. 

During the meeting, the parties addressed the current bilateral agenda, the development of trade and economic co operation, the main areas of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and the prospects for intensifying integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Alexei Overchuk stressed that cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan is successfully developing in all areas, from trade and economic to cultural and humanitarian development.

The parties also discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Russia-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation and the 19th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, which are scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan this year.

