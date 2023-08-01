Submit Release
Alexander Novak meets with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Dauren Abayev

RUSSIA, August 1 - Alexander Novak meets with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Dauren Abayev

1 August 2023

1 August 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had a working meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Dauren Abayev. Alexander Novak congratulated the ambassador on his recent appointment and praised the constructive cooperation between the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

“Despite the geopolitical situation, Russian-Kazakhstani relations continue developing at a good pace. Russia remains a reliable trade and economic partner. We highly value our friendship with Kazakhstan, and it is a foreign policy priority for us to strengthen this relationship,” Alexander Novak noted.

Trade between Russia and Kazakhstan is steadily on the rise. In 2022, trade grew by 10.1 percent year-on-year, making Kazakhstan the ninth largest trade partner for Russia. In January-April 2023, Russian‒Kazakhstani trade grew further by 9.3 percent against 2022.

