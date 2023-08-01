Neighborhood Sun Manages 110 MW of Green Street Power Partners’ New York, Maryland & Colorado Community Solar Farms

Washington Ave Community Solar Farm Located in Scotia, New York (Photo Taken By Green Street Power Partners)

Neighborhood Sun Benefit Corp. Selected By Green Street Power Partners to Manage 110 MW of Community Solar Farms Across New York, Maryland & Colorado

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun Benefit Corp., a community solar company and Certified B Corporation making affordable solar accessible to all through its advanced community solar software platform, SunEngine™, announced that it has been selected by Green Street Power Partners (“GSPP”), a national developer, financier, owner, and operator of solar energy systems benefiting businesses and communities across the country, to manage 110 MW of community solar farms in Colorado, New York, and Maryland.

Community solar farms allow nearby residents and businesses to subscribe to a share of the renewable energy they generate at a discounted price, increasing access to solar savings without any requirements, installations, or costs. Neighborhood Sun’s fully customizable software solution, SunEngine™, allows subscribers to sign up online and view their savings and environmental impact with ease, and it can also be white-labeled out to other community solar providers.

“We know how competitive Green Street Power Partners’ selection process was for deciding who to entrust these community solar farms to, so it’s an honor to have been selected to manage these additional 110 MW and continue expanding community solar across the Mountain West,” says Gary Skulnik, C.E.O. & Founder of Neighborhood Sun Benefit Corp. “As big of a deal as this is for Neighborhood Sun, we hope it will also mean a whole lot more to the individual residents and communities we are able both power and empower with access to clean energy and cost savings through community solar.”

To help address the increased energy burden suffered by low- and moderate-income (LMI) households, more than one-third of the community solar farms Neighborhood Sun is managing for Green Street Power Partners have shares exclusively dedicated to serving LMI subscribers. In 2022, Neighborhood Sun earned the Department of Energy’s Inclusive Solar Outreach Awards in recognition of its efforts to expand clean energy access to disproportionately underserved and over-polluted communities.

“At GSPP, it’s always our goal to find partners who can grow with us while providing value to our clients. This is why each potential partner goes through an extensive vetting process,” said Jason Kuflik, CEO of GSPP. “Now that we’ve concluded our search for a new community solar management partner, we are excited to announce that we have chosen Neighborhood Sun to manage several of our community solar projects in New York, Colorado, and Maryland.”

The 110 MW of renewable energy being generated by the community solar farms in this deal is enough to power more than 18,000 residential customer equivalents (the exact numbers vary based on the amount of energy needed by commercial and residential subscribers). By subscribing through Neighborhood Sun, individual residents and organizations of all income levels can reserve their own share of the renewable energy generated by these community solar farms. Collectively, those who subscribe to these new community solar farms will prevent nearly 1,600 Metric Tons of CO2-equivalent over the farms’ 20-year lifespan while getting a 10% discount on their renewable energy compared to the utility’s standard rate.