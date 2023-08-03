With Mobile Edge Travelers Can Take Their Mobile Tech Everywhere
Versatile Go-Bags Make Summer Travel Easy
For anyone whose summer travels take them far afield, it’s good to know they don’t need to leave their mobile tech behind.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone planning a trip to the beach, a day in the park, or a hike in the mountains can rely on versatile laptop cases and backpacks from Mobile Edge to keep their gear organized and protected. Both the Commuter Backpack and the CORE Gaming Backpack store tons of tech, shield them from accidental drops and give users peace of mind while they immerse themselves in nature.
“For anyone whose summer travels take them far afield, it’s good to know they don’t need to leave their mobile tech behind,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “With Mobile Edge, they can take it with them, practically anywhere they go.”
Versatile Go-Bags
Originally designed for gamers but embraced by professionals and road warriors as a versatile go-bag, the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack offers ample storage and top-notch protection. It fits laptops and gaming consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch plus storage for cables, chargers, headphones, keyboards, and more.
The CORE Gaming Backpack is available in three versions, including the limited-edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim. Perfect for those seeking a unique, one-of-a-kind item, the special edition makes an ideal gift. Like other bags in Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ collection, CORE Gaming Backpack is designed to speed travelers through airport security.
Made of scratch-resistant, water-repellent Oxford fabric, the Mobile Edge Commuter Backpack is versatile and stylish. At just over two pounds, it’s lightweight enough to go anywhere but roomy enough to carry tech and personal items. A must for school, the office, or a weekend getaway, the Commuter can securely hold a 16-inch laptop, along with additional space for clothes and travel essentials.
The Commuter also includes zippered pockets for notepads, pens, and miscellaneous items, as well as exterior pockets for a water bottle and umbrella. Its cool-mesh padded back panel and shoulder straps offer superior comfort, while lockable zippers provide anti-theft protection. For increased safety, the backpack includes a reflective back panel, enhancing visibility in low-light conditions.
Professionals traveling this summer might also enjoy the ScanFast™ Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0, a contemporary take on a classic workplace essential. This briefcase combines functionality and style seamlessly. With a padded compartment that comfortably fits 16-inch laptops and 17-inch MacBooks, it offers maximum protection. The zippered pockets provide convenient storage for cords, a mouse, and mobile power, keeping tech organized on the go. Designed to streamline airport screening, this briefcase features a trolley strap for convenient stacking on luggage. What's more, it embraces sustainability with its eco-conscious construction, utilizing rPET materials derived from recycled water bottles.
Don’t Leave Home Without Power
CORE Gaming’s powerful new 24000 mAh Capacity Power Brick is the perfect solution for mobile power needs. Compact and lightweight, this airplane-friendly device features four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, and can recharge four devices simultaneously. At 24,000 mAh (88WH), it can double a laptop's battery life or keep a smartphone charged for a week.
For those with less-demanding power requirements, the 20,000 mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices. Word class safety features include TSA-approved capacity, overvoltage protection, temperature regulation, and more.
Gearing Up for Summer Made Easy
For a limited time, use promo code SUMMER at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store to receive 20% off Mobile Edge, CORE Gaming, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
