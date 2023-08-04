Gamers Take It With Them With Help From CORE Gaming
Versatile Gaming Go-Bags Make Summer Travel Easy
With CORE Gaming, gamers can take their gear with them, practically anywhere they go.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone planning a trip to the beach, a day in the park, or a hike in the mountains can rely on award-winning backpacks from CORE Gaming to keep their gear organized and protected. Both the CORE Gaming Backpack and the CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack store tons of tech, shield them from accidental drops, and give users peace of mind while they immerse themselves in nature.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing CORE Gaming
“We’re not suggesting anyone sacrifice time enjoying the great outdoors,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “But if their travels take them off the grid, it’s good to know they don’t need to leave their mobile gaming gear behind. With CORE Gaming, they can take it with them, practically anywhere they go.”
Gaming Go-Bags
The CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack is made from the same ballistic nylon found in flak jackets. A Twice VIP Award winner, this backpack is designed to take a beating. It offers a dedicated compartment for laptops and gaming consoles up to 17.3 inches, a Microfiber lined pouch for a tablet, plus plenty of additional space to safeguard and organize tech. There’s even room for personal items for game nights or a weekend trek. Highly configurable, the backpack’s external, front webbing can be customized using removable “MOLLE” pockets for storage.
The award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack holds most models of gaming laptops up to 17.3 to 18 inches and/or gaming consoles (Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch). The backpack offers three large storage sections that are pre-wired for a power bank or external battery. Four side accessory pockets are perfect for cables, a smartphone, a gaming mouse, or even oversized water bottles. Its high-capacity storage compartment holds a variety of gaming accessories.
Outdoor adventurers might also enjoy the roomy new CORE Gaming Deluxe Duffel. Also made of ballistic nylon, it’s rugged and durable. Gamers can stow gear in its large main compartment, which includes two zippered pockets and two open slip pockets. Highlights include zippered side sections, heavy-duty feet to protect and stabilize, wrapped handles, and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap. The duffel also makes a great bag for the gym, overnight trip, or weekend getaway.
Both the CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack and the CORE Gaming Backpack feature trolley straps for stacking on other luggage. The backpacks and the duffel all come with a hook-and-loop (Velcro) panel for showing off tournament, school, and vendor patches. All feature a prewired power bank pocket for internal charging, plus a pre-wired Quick-Charge external USB port for plugging in phones and other devices.
Power on the Go
The massive capacity of CORE Gaming’s 24000 mAh capacity power brick makes it the perfect mobile power companion for gamers. Its flat-and-wide design makes it an easy fit for carry-on bags and backpacks. With four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this 65W powerhouse can double a laptop's battery life and can keep a phone at 100% for a week.
Smart Chip technology detects the charging needs of attached devices and automatically regulates flow. Cutting-edge circuitry ensures devices are protected from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit failures. The 24,000 also comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
Gearing Up for Summer Made Easy
For a limited time, use promo code SUMMER at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 20% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories plus top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners such as Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
# # #
Paul June
Core Gaming
+1 714-399-1400
info@coregamingusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack 17.3" (MECGBPT)