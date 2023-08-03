SecurAlarm Celebrates 30 Years of Dedicated Service
SecurAlarm LLC invites area leaders, Chamber of Commerce members and more for ribbon cutting commemorating 30 years of dedicated service.
We are so grateful for 30 years! Along the way we have been blessed with incredible team members, partners in the community, and organizations who trust us to serve them well.”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce member, SecurAlarm LLC, has invited representatives from the Chamber to be on hand for a ribbon cutting commemorating 30 years of dedicated service.
— Brent Van Haren, President
In 1993, Pat Van Haren and Gloria Lubben launched SecurAlarm Systems, Inc. as a division of Van Haren Electric. “We saw a gap in the implementation of complex, integrated security solutions and felt strongly about bringing a higher level of design and quality to the mission of protecting businesses in our community”, states Gloria, CPP and Executive Vice President. In 1998, SecurAlarm became an independent entity and in 2019, Pat's sons, Brent and Todd Van Haren, became majority owners who now lead strategic and financial direction and shape the culture alongside Gloria and Stacey Henkel, Integrator.
For three decades, SecurAlarm has remained passionate about protecting people, property, and places. “We are so grateful for 30 years!”, states Brent Van Haren, President. “Along the way we have been blessed with incredible team members, partners in the community, and organizations who trust us to serve them well.”
Today, SecurAlarm is in the middle of a pivotal change and business model shift from products to services. “We believe security is so much more than installing technology and responding to bad things that happen,” states Todd Van Haren, CPA and Controller. “We want to transform security from reactive to proactive and in doing so, create safer environments.”
SecurAlarm partners with organizations to proactively assess security measures and align outcomes with technology, procedure, and training. Serving such industries as transportation, industrial and manufacturing, government and municipalities, banking, healthcare, and education, they offer more strategic and comprehensive solutions to achieve safe and secure spaces, operational efficiency, and compliance. “As the second generation of this family business, we are excited to see where the next 30 years takes us," states Brent Van Haren, “and we are committed to carrying on the legacy of excellence established since day one!”
To learn more about who they are and what they do, visit SecurAlarm’s website at www.securalarm.com.
Lauren Kauffman
SecurAlarm LLC
+1 6167736300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube