Summit Laboratory is First to Earn Accreditation for Environmental Swabbing from A2LA

Accomplishment comes in addition to new accreditations for next-day Listeria and Salmonella ELISA test methods

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Grand Rapids, MI -- Summit Laboratory, LLC is the first organization in the U.S. to receive accreditation for Environmental Swabbing from the A2LA (American Association for Laboratory Accreditation).

Conforming to ISO 18593, the new A2LA accreditation underscores Summit Laboratory’s competence to collect and test samples from surfaces in food processing areas to detect the presence of harmful bacteria. All laboratory procedures listed in their scope of accreditation are also ISO/IEC 17025-2017 accredited.

“The accreditation for Environmental Swabbing significantly expands our scope of microbiological capabilities for manufacturers of human and animal food products as well as dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals,” said Thomas Krueger, President of Summit Laboratory. “We are proud to be the first laboratory in America to achieve this accreditation.”

The accreditation from A2LA comes in addition to two others recently earned for Listeria spp. testing and Salmonella spp. testing from Solus. Adhering to AOAC approved testing methods, the new accreditations provide clients of Summit Laboratory the option of ELISA-based or molecular-based next-day test results.

“These new accreditations demonstrate our laboratory’s state-of-the-art technology,” said Krueger. “They also assure companies and organizations of our deep commitment to leadership in the arena of microbiological testing.”

About Summit Laboratory, LLC

Founded in 1999, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Summit Laboratory LLC operates two A2LA-certified and ISO 17025-accredited* laboratories specializing in food safety, mold testing, pharmaceutical testing and water testing. Facility and equipment environmental monitoring and training are also specialties, as are third-party product testing and claims verification. For all services, quality is assured through adherence to AOAC, FDA and USDA standard certified methods.

*Please visit www.summitlaboratory.com for the full scope of accreditation for the company’s Grand Rapids, MI and Hart, MI laboratories.

Thomas Krueger, President
Summit Laboratory, LLC
+1 616-245-3818
mail@summitlaboratory.com

