Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Temporarily Reduce Travel Lanes on the Airport Connector in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, August 1 - Starting on Friday night, August 4, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will reduce the number of travel lanes from two to one in both directions of the Airport Connector at the Jefferson Boulevard exit in Warwick. The lane restriction will be in place until the end of the year.

The restriction is necessary for bridge work and installation of decorative features on the bridge as part of the Department's $10.3 million project for landscaping and beautification of the Airport Connector. RIDOT's goal is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the Airport Connector and its interchange with I-95 to create a positive first impression for Rhode Island visitors.

The project includes illuminated gateway signage, the planting of over 20,000 shrubs, trees, ornamental grasses and ground cover, new signage, sculptural fencing, and painting of concrete barrier.

RIDOT does not expect travel delays on the Airport Connector as a result of this change, but asks that motorists reduce their speed and drive carefully through the work zone.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.