Prog Ensemble ANYONE To Release 6th Album “Miracles In The Nothingness” – Fall 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- TogethermenT Records is proud to announce the release of the Sixth studio album by the critically acclaimed prog rock band ANYONE. The album is entitled “Miracles In The Nothingness” and will be released in the Fall of 2023. The album will be available in download, streaming and CD on over 200 digital distributors including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
This new DOUBLE CONCEPT album continues the highly progressive direction set forth on the critically acclaimed 2021 release “In Humanity” with founder Riz Story performing all instrumentation and vocals in an unprecedented display of virtuosity, as well as producing, mixing and mastering. Featuring a guest lead vocal appearance by YES vocalist (and founding ANYONE member) Jon Davison on the song “Symptom Of The Miracle.” BILLBOARD MAGAZINE said, “ANYONE has invented a new breed of rock, quite literally.” HERBIE HANCOCK said, “I’ve never heard anybody else do that – play all those instruments on that level.”
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREVIEW: https://www.anyoneden.net/miracles-in-the-nothingness
Says Riz, “This album is a meditation on the miracle of existing. It is a contemplation of the surreal reality that we find ourselves in as we float through a borderless expanse on a dust grain which has somehow come to life. Like the prior two albums the setting is a world in full collapse. And so, it is a bittersweet mixture of joy and bliss at the gift of existing intermixed with the tragedy of watching humanity destroy the planet and everything on it. This music is uncompromising and I’ve endeavored to push the limits of my creativity and instrumental capabilities with no considerations regarding its commerciality or accessibility – It is not meant for the casual listener, but rather those listeners who seek truly progressive music. ”
ANYONE was formed by Riz Story, along with Jon Davison (Yes) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) in the early 90’s in Laguna Beach, California. Hawkins and Davison were replaced by the time the band signed with RoadRunner Records in 2000. Their self-titled debut album received much critical acclaim including a 5-star rating from Rolling Stone. In October of 2016 the single “Fly Away” was featured in Story’s debut feature film “A Winter Rose” and became the most listened to rock song in America on digital formats, hitting #1 on the DRT National Airplay Rock Chart. The 2020 album release of “On the ending earth…” was met with widespread critical acclaim. The 2021 release of “In Humanity” catapulted ANYONE into the prog elite with critics hailing this singular achievement by Riz Story as a “Masterpiece” and a “Magnum Opus”.
CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR “IN HUMANITY”:
"RIZ STORY with ANYONE has released the album of the year, nothing less!" - Alain Massard, profilprog.com
"5 Out of 5 Stars! IN HUMANITY represents a magnificent solo effort of virtuosity in terms of performance, production, mixing and mastering on the part of RIZ STORY... transcendent inspiration animates the entire album, combined with great skill and technique." - Didier Gonzalez, Highlands Magazine
"A turning point in ANYONE's career that subtly sets a new benchmark in progressive rock." - Michael Haifl, Saiten Kult
"This nearly has no equal. I'm very impressed, it's an overwhelming experience, very ambitious. I am definitely delighted with the revealed inspiration and especially the technical finesse. One can consider it his (Riz Story’s) masterpiece." - Uwe Zickel, Prog Archives
“Riz Story has pushed the boundaries of his “Maximum Acid” sound. The contrasts and stylistic jackknife turns keep coming, but while Story might bamboozle as much as he bewitches, he’s certainly never boring.” - PROG Magazine
"IN HUMANITY is a riveting theatrical experience. Arrestingly atmospheric, and precious... the ensemble’s magnum opus." - Dmitry M. Epstein
"5 Out of 5 Stars! Impeccable. ANYONE has offered us music on a grand scale that does honor to the principle of the concept album - Modern neo-progressive touching the Avant Garde.” - Highlands Magazine, Didier Gonzalez
For more information:
www.AnyoneDen.net
www.facebook.com/AnyoneDen/
Press Inquiries:
Billy James
This new DOUBLE CONCEPT album continues the highly progressive direction set forth on the critically acclaimed 2021 release “In Humanity” with founder Riz Story performing all instrumentation and vocals in an unprecedented display of virtuosity, as well as producing, mixing and mastering. Featuring a guest lead vocal appearance by YES vocalist (and founding ANYONE member) Jon Davison on the song “Symptom Of The Miracle.” BILLBOARD MAGAZINE said, “ANYONE has invented a new breed of rock, quite literally.” HERBIE HANCOCK said, “I’ve never heard anybody else do that – play all those instruments on that level.”
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREVIEW: https://www.anyoneden.net/miracles-in-the-nothingness
Says Riz, “This album is a meditation on the miracle of existing. It is a contemplation of the surreal reality that we find ourselves in as we float through a borderless expanse on a dust grain which has somehow come to life. Like the prior two albums the setting is a world in full collapse. And so, it is a bittersweet mixture of joy and bliss at the gift of existing intermixed with the tragedy of watching humanity destroy the planet and everything on it. This music is uncompromising and I’ve endeavored to push the limits of my creativity and instrumental capabilities with no considerations regarding its commerciality or accessibility – It is not meant for the casual listener, but rather those listeners who seek truly progressive music. ”
ANYONE was formed by Riz Story, along with Jon Davison (Yes) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) in the early 90’s in Laguna Beach, California. Hawkins and Davison were replaced by the time the band signed with RoadRunner Records in 2000. Their self-titled debut album received much critical acclaim including a 5-star rating from Rolling Stone. In October of 2016 the single “Fly Away” was featured in Story’s debut feature film “A Winter Rose” and became the most listened to rock song in America on digital formats, hitting #1 on the DRT National Airplay Rock Chart. The 2020 album release of “On the ending earth…” was met with widespread critical acclaim. The 2021 release of “In Humanity” catapulted ANYONE into the prog elite with critics hailing this singular achievement by Riz Story as a “Masterpiece” and a “Magnum Opus”.
CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR “IN HUMANITY”:
"RIZ STORY with ANYONE has released the album of the year, nothing less!" - Alain Massard, profilprog.com
"5 Out of 5 Stars! IN HUMANITY represents a magnificent solo effort of virtuosity in terms of performance, production, mixing and mastering on the part of RIZ STORY... transcendent inspiration animates the entire album, combined with great skill and technique." - Didier Gonzalez, Highlands Magazine
"A turning point in ANYONE's career that subtly sets a new benchmark in progressive rock." - Michael Haifl, Saiten Kult
"This nearly has no equal. I'm very impressed, it's an overwhelming experience, very ambitious. I am definitely delighted with the revealed inspiration and especially the technical finesse. One can consider it his (Riz Story’s) masterpiece." - Uwe Zickel, Prog Archives
“Riz Story has pushed the boundaries of his “Maximum Acid” sound. The contrasts and stylistic jackknife turns keep coming, but while Story might bamboozle as much as he bewitches, he’s certainly never boring.” - PROG Magazine
"IN HUMANITY is a riveting theatrical experience. Arrestingly atmospheric, and precious... the ensemble’s magnum opus." - Dmitry M. Epstein
"5 Out of 5 Stars! Impeccable. ANYONE has offered us music on a grand scale that does honor to the principle of the concept album - Modern neo-progressive touching the Avant Garde.” - Highlands Magazine, Didier Gonzalez
For more information:
www.AnyoneDen.net
www.facebook.com/AnyoneDen/
Press Inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com