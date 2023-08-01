Berlin Barracks/Request for Public Assistance Waterbury Suspicious Fires

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004123

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi

STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: July 23, 2023

LOCATION: 152 Loomis Hill Rd Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Carrie Marshia

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

CASE#: 23A3003673

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Christopher Blais

STATION: Royalton Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: July 1st 2023

LOCATION: 1615 Sweet Rd, Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Glenn Andersen

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit continues to investigate two separate suspicious fires in the Waterbury area and is requesting assistance from the public.

-July 1, 2023 at approximately 6:00am the Waterbury Fire Department was notified of a camper on fire located at 1615 Sweet Rd, Waterbury, VT. The Waterbury Fire Department responded to the address and found the camper to be fully engulfed in flames. Fire suppression efforts were conducted but the camper was a total loss. The camper was unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

As part of Waterbury Fire Chief Gary Dillon’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Waterbury and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious.

-July 23, 2023, at approximately 2:06 am the Waterbury Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 152 Loomis Hill Rd in Waterbury, VT. The Waterbury Fire Department responded to the location and observed an 8 foot by 10 foot shed to be fully engulfed in flames. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. The shed was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

As part of Waterbury Fire Chief Gary Dillon’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Waterbury and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious.

The FEIU is requesting the public’s assistance with information regarding either of these incidents. If anyone has information they are asked contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, or Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks (802) 234-9933

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933