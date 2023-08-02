Rewarding Women Tennis Trips to Experience The World's Sweetest Parties
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn tennis trips to experience the sweetest parties #1referral1reward LoveTennisTrips.com
Exceptionally Talented Girls and Girls Design Tomorrow Gigs Developing Leadership Skills www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund causes; and rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with travel.
In an effort to fund meaningful mentoring program 'Girls Design Tomorrow' Recruiting for Good launches new travel reward Love Tennis Trips to Experience The World's Sweetest Parties.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward and earn the sweetest tennis trips to Australian Open, French Open, US Open, Wimbledon, and PNB Paribas Too!"
Women who successfully participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward; can gift, or share their sweet tennis trip with BFF, or Fav Plus One (kid or mate).
Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls to The Sweetest 12 Month Mentoring Work Program; 'Girls Design Tomorrow.' Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them to lead the future. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
