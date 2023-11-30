Morehouse Instrument Company Introduces New Wireless Shackle Load Pins
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, the industry leader in calibration services, announced the launch of its next-generation wireless shackle load pins today, which set new standards in accuracy, durability, and connectivity.
Engineered to outclass others with a typical 10:1 performance margin, Morehouse shackle load pins boast a robust 5x overload capacity and superior IP67 protection, ensuring accurate measurements even in the harshest environments. With wireless capabilities, these pins allow monitoring from up to 600 meters, enhancing safety and operational efficiency across various lifting and rigging tasks.
“Our new wireless shackle load pins are the most advanced on the market, offering unmatched accuracy, durability, and connectivity,” said Henry A. Zumbrun, President of Morehouse Instrument Company. “They are designed to help customers improve safety, efficiency, and productivity in critical lifting and rigging applications.”
Made in the USA, the wireless shackle load pins are built for harsh conditions. During testing, the load pins were still broadcasting after being submerged for 72 hours. Morehouse shackle load pins are suitable for various industries, including construction, shipping and logistics, oil and gas, and manufacturing.
Some specific examples of how they can be used include:
• Measuring the load on a crane before lifting a prefabricated concrete beam into place.
• Weighing a container of hazardous materials before loading it onto a ship.
• Measuring the tension on a cable to lift a drill bit down a wellbore.
Morehouse shackle load pins are backed by industry-leading customer service and support. To learn more, please visit https://MHForce.com/Product/Shackle-Load-Pins/ or email Sales@MHForce.com
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition. Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Visit online at www.MHForce.com or email Info@MHForce.com
Steven Infanti
Engineered to outclass others with a typical 10:1 performance margin, Morehouse shackle load pins boast a robust 5x overload capacity and superior IP67 protection, ensuring accurate measurements even in the harshest environments. With wireless capabilities, these pins allow monitoring from up to 600 meters, enhancing safety and operational efficiency across various lifting and rigging tasks.
“Our new wireless shackle load pins are the most advanced on the market, offering unmatched accuracy, durability, and connectivity,” said Henry A. Zumbrun, President of Morehouse Instrument Company. “They are designed to help customers improve safety, efficiency, and productivity in critical lifting and rigging applications.”
Made in the USA, the wireless shackle load pins are built for harsh conditions. During testing, the load pins were still broadcasting after being submerged for 72 hours. Morehouse shackle load pins are suitable for various industries, including construction, shipping and logistics, oil and gas, and manufacturing.
Some specific examples of how they can be used include:
• Measuring the load on a crane before lifting a prefabricated concrete beam into place.
• Weighing a container of hazardous materials before loading it onto a ship.
• Measuring the tension on a cable to lift a drill bit down a wellbore.
Morehouse shackle load pins are backed by industry-leading customer service and support. To learn more, please visit https://MHForce.com/Product/Shackle-Load-Pins/ or email Sales@MHForce.com
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition. Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Visit online at www.MHForce.com or email Info@MHForce.com
Steven Infanti
Morehouse Instrument Company
Sinfanti@mhforce.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube