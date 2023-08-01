Critical Thinking Excellence Recognized at the 2023 Kepner-Tregoe Awards Ceremony
Championing Minds Acknowledging the Art of Critical ThinkingPRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Kepner-Tregoe (KT) Global Excellence Awards ceremony took place on Friday, July 28th at the prestigious Millennium Hilton, at 1 UN Plaza in New York. The event recognized the exceptional accomplishments of individuals, teams, and companies in their application of KT’s critical thinking technologies. It was also a celebration of Kepner-Tregoe's 65th anniversary.
The event commenced with an engaging keynote speech by Bob Lutz, a iconic figure in the automotive industry. In succession he was the Executive Vice President and Board Member of Ford Motor Company, the President and Vice-Chairman and board member of Chrysler Corporation, and Vice Chairman of General Motors. Mr. Lutz is also a former member of the Board of Directors of KT. Bob Lutz shared stories when he had used his KT critical thinking skills throughout his career. One of the famous quotes by Mr. Lutz is that the three things that impacted his career the most were his Father, the US Marine Corps, and KT.
The event then continued with a panel discussion hosted by KT’s CEO Bill Baldwin and an external Board of Directors Member: Dave Haggerty. Dave is the President of the International Tennis Federation and member of the International Olympic Committee. They discussion focused on the comparison and contrast between industry and sports and especially how critical thinking skills are very key to success in both.
The event then proceeded with the award ceremony during which 13 companies were recognized as being the global benchmark in the application of critical thinking technologies. Excellence awards were given in three categories, individual, team, and organization.
The winners who attended this year’s ceremony were: Adient, Bravura Solutions, Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), ExxonMobil – Imperial Oil, Fieldpiece Corporation, Flextronics Plastics, IBM, Philips Healthcare, Shaw Industries, Siemens AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Tetra Pak, Nissan
The next part of the event included a special award for the KT Board of Directors on this the company’s 65th Anniversary. And finally, the conclusion of the ceremony was a look back on 65 years of working with the greatest companies in the world by helping them to achieve remarkable and enduring advancements in performance through the implementation of strong critical thinking skills as a core component of their corporate culture.
Kepner-Tregoe is a global leader in management consulting and problem solving. For more 65 years the company has helped organizations analyze complex problems, make decisions, and effectively implement change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to virtually all of the Fortune 100 companies.
