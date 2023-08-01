Amphitrite Digital Reports First Half Revenue Growth of 40%
The company announced it has hosted more than 37,000 guests this year
Leading tour activity operator Amphitrite Digital has announced the company's first half revenue grew 40% on a year-over-year basis and has reported approximately $3.8 million combined revenue from all three of its business units. These positive results have been driven by the January acquisition of Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports and Amphitrite Digital's dedicated captains and crew leveraging industry-leading digital technology platforms.
— Amphitrite Digital CEO, Rob Chapple
In its first season as part of the Amphitrite Digital family, Paradise Adventures, based in Panama City Beach, Florida saw revenue increase 41% from last year. This growth was driven by the company’s integration into Amphitrite Digital’s digitally enabled advertising, marketing and operating platforms.
Windy of Chicago’s Tall Ship Windy opened for the season on May 18th and came off Navy Pier at a record pace, achieving 42% growth for the first half of the year. In their second year operating under Amphitrite Digital, these results can be attributed to a focus on enhancing vessel utilization and enhanced programming. New this year, guests can enjoy a concert sail, the Monday Night Blues, every Monday night. The Educational Sail, sailing three days a week, was moved from Fridays to Mondays and continued Saturdays and Sundays. This optimization has resulted in an 8x increase of guests hosted on Mondays instead of Fridays for this sail.
Seas the Day Charters USVI, located in St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands, reported a 5% decrease from 2022. Tourism in the U.S. Virgin Islands has been impacted this year by a multitude of airline challenges, including high cancellations and increased costs of airfare.
“Paradise Adventures and Tall Ship Windy have delivered strong growth that exceeded our expectations and Seas the Day delivered an impressive steady performance in a difficult operating environment while the USVI is experiencing double-digit declines in tourism,” said Rob Chapple who was named Amphitrite Digital’s CEO in June. “I would like to thank our dedicated teams. They have delivered excellent experiences to over 37,000 guests this year, leveraging our investment in digital platforms and achieving results we are all very proud of. These results validate our investment model and integrated operations strategies. The focused hard work to build the best team and the best tools for our general managers to utilize in driving superior results is truly paying off and gives us confidence as we consider future growth opportunities.”
Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in North America and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Amphitrite Digital’s unique competitive advantage is that its operations are built on a “digital foundation.” The company brings the best of class digital technology to tour operations, including advertising and marketing, guest service, repair and maintenance and overall operations resulting in efficiencies not usually seen in this industry.
Paradise Adventures is Panama City Beach’s premier boat charter company offering daily Adventure Tours, Dolphin Sightseeing Sails, Sunset Sails and Pontoon Rentals and are known as the most professional and best boat rental experience in Panama City Beach. Guests enjoy safe and exciting water excursions along the Gulf Coast.
Seas the Day Charters USVI offers private and shared day charters on luxury sailboats and fast powerboats, with 13 vessels to choose from. Seas the Day Charters USVI won the Virgin Islands Daily News Best Day Sail Readers Choice Award. It also won Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers Choice Award and was rated the number one Outdoor Activity by Tripadvisor.
Tall Ship Windy, the official Tall Ship of the City of Chicago, is a 148-foot traditional four-masted gaff topsail schooner departing for a minimum of four sails daily from Navy Pier, with additional programming throughout the week, including the Monday Night Blues sail, Friday Night Pirate’s Pub and bi-weekly Fireworks sails.
Chapple also said, “Amphitrite Digital’s first half performance has laid a solid foundation to support our expectations to continue the momentum through the busy seasons in the U.S. and the Virgin Islands that will deliver our results through the end of the year.”
Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners provide guests the opportunity to enjoy “A Day, a Week and a Lifetime” of experiences.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital’s tours and activities, visit www.amphitritedigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida; Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets they serve. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.
