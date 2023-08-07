200 MWh energy storage project supplied by Hithium online in Heze City
XIAMEN, CHINA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- —Hithium provided 198 MWh LFP battery systems capacity
—Project is region’s first centralized, shared ESS plant to operate commercially
—Plant is part of a grid-power sources-storage integration effort
Stationary battery producer Hithium provided LFP battery products for a 200 MWh-capacity centralized, shared energy storage plant developed by China Resources Power Holdings. The power station is the first of this kind to operate commercially in Heze City, a metropolitan region with a population of nearly 8.3 million, and it also serves as a key energy storage project for Shandong Province, where it is located.
Providing peak shaving and frequency regulation for the regional grid, enabling a better levelling between energy supply and demand, the project is part of a broader integration of renewable and other power sources, plus energy storage, onto the grid. The integration allows for a more economical, efficient, and dynamic balancing, including of power source-grid, grid-load, grid-energy storage, and power source-load interactions.
The plant includes a 198 MWh LFP battery energy storage systems together with a 2 MWh VRB energy storage system, a 220KV booster station, and a single-loop transmission line. The product solutions were supplied by XJ Group Corporation.
“We’re very proud to have been selected to support Heze City and China Resources Power Holdings with high quality products as they integrate large-scale energy storage onto the grid,” explained Jason Wang, Hithium General Manager and co-founder. “Stationary batteries serve an increasingly important role, particularly in stabilizing energy supply as more clean power sources come online. So it’s crucial that the batteries are maximally safe, durable, and efficient. And, of course, by optimizing the technology and production processes, that the cost of high quality is continually reduced.”
To meet continuing demand from large-scale energy storage projects, Hithium is expanding its production capacity to 70 GWh by end of 2023.
About Hithium
Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, HiTHIUM’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in efficiency and lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, HiTHIUM leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations for production, research, or sales in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, and California. HiTHIUM has shipped 10 GWh of battery capacity, 5 GWh in 2022 alone, and is expanding its current 45 GWh of production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.
