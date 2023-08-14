Inverter suppliers confirm BESS manufacturer Hithium’s compatibility
EINPresswire.com/ -- — SMA, Power Electronics, Delta Electronics and other brands confirm technical compatability with Hithium cells
— High-efficiency 280Ah cell and 300Ah cell based BESS systems have been assessed
— Includes PCS for both IEC and UL versions
Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium has demonstrated technical compatibility with major suppliers of power control systems (PCS) or bidirectional inverters, following on the company’s global launch this year. As a producer of cells, battery modules, up to full DC-side solutions, Hithium teams up with PCS suppliers on systems and projects. The manufacturer has worked with a range of inverter-makers to confirm that the company’s battery products match well with the inverters’ important technical parameters, including DC input range and maximum short circuit current.
Hithium confirmed compatibility with brands from SMA, Gamesa, and Delta Electronics, to IngeTeam, Power Electronics, and Sineng Electric. The assessments look at PCS for both IEC and UL versions, and come on the heels of the manufacturer’s European and Australian market entries earlier this summer.
The PCSs are compatible with Hithium’s top container solutions based on its own 280 Ah and 300Ah cells. The 300Ah cell is particularly known for reducing degradation in the first 1,000 cycles to under 2%, as well as breaking ground on durability, extending the product’s lifespan to up to 12,000 cycles.
Winfried Wahl, Hithium Germany Senior Product Manager, said, “The determination of compatibility allows customers and investors to pre-select matching PCS for their projects. Projects still of course need detailed design planning and to implement communication checks between energy management systems, BESS, and the PCS. This confirmation from major suppliers is nonetheless a crucial step, following our European market entry in June, toward delivering clear, transparent product information.”
About Hithium
Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, HiTHIUM’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in efficiency and lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, HiTHIUM leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations for production, research, or sales in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, and California. HiTHIUM has shipped 10 GWh of battery capacity, 5 GWh in 2022 alone, and is expanding its current 45 GWh of production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.
Maggie Bell
