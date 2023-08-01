Johnathan Dax Releases Timeless New Single “These Are the Days”

Dax has enjoyed decades of industry experience, including his work with Natalie Cole and Ray Charles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnathan Dax, a Los Angeles based singer-songwriter, has released a new single titled “These are the Days”. Dax has been steadily releasing music that showcases his cinematic and timeless sound while carrying a deeply personal theme. The new song furthers his mission to provide listeners with an empathetic and inspiring journey through music.

The single, “These are the Days”, is a heartfelt testament to the importance of cherishing the present moment and living life to the fullest. On this new single, Dax is able to craft a universal experience with the perfect balance of soaring vocals and lush harmonies.

Dax says, “The greatest reward in making music is gaining passionate listeners.”

“These are the Days” is available everywhere on August 17th, and marks a special moment in Johnathan Dax’s journey as an artist. He hopes that his music will provide comfort, hope, and love to all who listen.

