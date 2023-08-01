Johnathan Dax Releases Timeless New Single “These Are the Days”

Dax has enjoyed decades of industry experience, including his work with Natalie Cole and Ray Charles.

The greatest reward in making music is gaining passionate listeners”
— Johnathan Dax

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnathan Dax, a Los Angeles based singer-songwriter, has released a new single titled “These are the Days”. Dax has been steadily releasing music that showcases his cinematic and timeless sound while carrying a deeply personal theme. The new song furthers his mission to provide listeners with an empathetic and inspiring journey through music.

The single, “These are the Days”, is a heartfelt testament to the importance of cherishing the present moment and living life to the fullest. On this new single, Dax is able to craft a universal experience with the perfect balance of soaring vocals and lush harmonies.

Dax says, “The greatest reward in making music is gaining passionate listeners.”

“These are the Days” is available everywhere on August 17th, and marks a special moment in Johnathan Dax’s journey as an artist. He hopes that his music will provide comfort, hope, and love to all who listen.

Follow Johnathan Dax on social media and streaming platforms to stay connected and updated on future releases.

Website: www.johnathandax.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5T63BBs6DQK9yAZYU3lbyD?si=b6NFvbMiRUeddQpAv1kETw
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Johnathandax/



MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

