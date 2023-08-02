Hithium provides 140 MWh energy storage for standalone plant
Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium served as the core supplier for China Southern Power Grid Company’s (CSG) first 100+ MWh-level, grid-side standalone energy storage project.
Located in Meizhou City, Guangdong Province, the plant has an energy storage capacity of 140 MWh and deploys advanced LFP battery products from Hithium. The power station is additionally the world’s first to be fully supplied with immersion liquid-cooling energy storage products, making it a milestone application of Hithium’s safer, more efficient liquid-cooling technology. With construction lasting just four months from start to a trial operation, the plant can discharge almost 81 million kWh per year.
Marked as a “demonstration project” for the city of nearly 4 million by the province’s Energy Department and CSG, the standalone storage facility is intended to provide the region with greater energy security and stability, particularly enabling a more reliable supply of renewables.
Hithium was selected to deliver the plant’s battery systems after demonstrating high levels of product safety, durability, and efficiency. The station is designed to realize a wide array of functions including peak shaving and greater operational stability and safety for the grid.
“Projects like this are exactly why we built Hithium’s technology and culture around customer-centricity. CSG and the province needed this project delivered quickly, safely, and with a very high quality of product,” explained Jason Wang, Hithium General Manager and co-founder. “So we set up a special service team to coordinate the entire process, from manufacturing and shipping the batteries to ensuring timely project development and the professionalism of the process.”
