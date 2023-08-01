Farouk Khailann, CEO of Premium Africa Holdings Joins Erez Capital as Venture Partner.

Farouk is a global leader, entrepreneur and strategic advisor covering several innovation hubs including Ghana and in the United Arab Emirates among multiple other MENA Nations.”
— Michael Benezra Managing Partner and Founder of Erez Capital
BOSTON, MA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Farouk Khailann is an African Entrepreneur with a strong commitment to Africa’s economic growth. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Africa Holdings, Managing Partner for Akon Lighting, and a Strategic Advisor to the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi for Strategic Alliances and Policies.

The office was established by his Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, a member of the ruling family of Sharjah & Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, focusing billions in investment capital in capital projects, manufacturing, trade, real estate, information technology, oil and financial services. At the same time, Farouk is the CEO of Premium Africa Holdings - an Africa focused investment holding company with assets and projects in Ghana, Liberia, Gambia and Sierra Leone.

“Farouk is a global leader, entrepreneur and strategic advisor covering several innovation hubs including Ghana and in the United Arab Emirates among multiple other MENA nations. We are lucky to have his leadership and to help the fund expand its footprint into these growing and dynamic markets.” - Managing Partner and Founder of Erez Capital, Michael Benezra

Farouk holds a number of international appointments. He is the Deputy Executive Director of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, International Partner of the World Angel Business Investment Forum, Founding Director of the Global Wealth Council, Africa Ambassador of Asia CEO Community, Board member of World Innovation Alliance, Senior Advisor of Unimeier University (Italy) and Vice Chairman of African Institute of Small-Scale Mining. He works closely with the offices of five African presidents on various interventions geared towards the economic transformation of their respective countries.

About Erez Capital
Erez Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm in Boston, investing in seed-stage startup companies at the forefront of digital transformation.

