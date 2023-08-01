Edtech VUIHOC raises $6 million to promote AI to personalise experiences

VIETNAM, August 1 - HÀ NỘI — VUIHOC, an educational technology (EdTech) start-up, on Monday announced a US$6 million investment in a Series A funding round led by TNB Aura. The round was also joined by TKG Taekwang, IBK-STIC Pioneer Fund, Do Ventures, BAce Capital and Vulpes Ventures.

Founded in 2019, the online education platform provides interactive classes for over 1.1 million students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The platform offers a library of over 500,000 learning resources, including video, livestream and one-on-one tutoring that align with the national curriculum.

With the recent funding, VUIHOC is committed to continue developing more products and utilised AI technology to customise learning experiences that cater to each student's needs, said CEO Đỗ Ngọc Lâm.

Charles Wong, Co-founder and CEO of TNB Aura, confirmed that VUIHOC possesses a strong technological infrastructure that empowers the company to execute a large-scale online teaching approach. This also enables the company to attract teachers from over the country, thus creating new opportunities for students to improve their learning experience and enhance their future prospects.

According to Vietnam Innovation & Tech Investment Report 2023, Việt Nam's EdTech startups continue to draw significant investments. In the first half of this year, the total investment in this field has already surpassed the last year’s value of $30 million. — VNS