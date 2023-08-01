Intrinseque Health Announces Plans to Invest USD 10 Million to Bolster Its Clinical Supply Chain Services in India

Intrinseque Health Plans USD 10 Million Expansion in India

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health Announces Plans to Invest USD 10 Million to Bolster Its Clinical Supply Chain & Drug Development Services in India.

Intrinseque Health, the renowned global leader in clinical supply chain solutions, is thrilled to announce expansion of its Indian operations with enhancement of its existing services and introduction of several new services to its customers. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to broaden its horizons and make a positive impact on the global clinical trials landscape in India and globally.

“India has a vibrant and rapidly expanding healthcare ecosystem, and we are enthusiastic about contributing our expertise to support and accelerate clinical research in this region. This expansion will further bolster our vast array of capabilities & services, allowing us to provide & execute robust clinical supply plans to our customers & seeks to support drug development related research initiatives focused on patient well-being and the development of life-changing therapies. Intrinseque Health aims to be the most innovative drug development support organisation, focusing on providing therapeutically aligned, quality-centric, global clinical supply chain solutions”, said Mr. Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health.

“Availability of the best-in-class infrastructure and highly qualified talent in the country has encouraged us to invest and expand further in the region, servicing our customers globally. In addition to our facility in New Delhi, we plan to set up facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Mumbai in the next 5 years.”, added, Mr. Jain.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health, is an EN ISO 13485:2016 certified, Quality-driven, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support organization, specializing in Clinical Supply Chain solutions.

At the heart of Intrinseque Health's success lies its unwavering dedication to quality. The company's comprehensive quality management system adheres to the highest industry standards, ensuring that all strategies are thoroughly verified and regulatory compliant. Every transaction is meticulously reviewed to guarantee flawless execution and delivery of customized supply and service plans. By upholding these stringent quality measures, Intrinseque Health establishes itself as a trusted partner in delivering safe and effective clinical solutions to its clients.

Recognizing the criticality of timely and efficient clinical trials, Intrinseque Health adopts a proactive approach by engaging early with its clients. By pressure testing each supply plan, the company anticipates and addresses potential flaws to prevent study delays or patient losses. Intrinseque Health's foresight and strategic planning ensure that every item, regardless of size, is readily available at the site during patient visits, enhancing the trial's success rate and accelerating drug development.

Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenges like, product availability and lead time, selecting strategy for in-country sourcing and/or import, import regulations including but not limited to EOR, IOR setups, customs clearance & final mile delivery, ensuring the smooth movement of essential equipment and supplies to the trial sites.

Beyond supply chain logistics, Intrinseque Health offers comprehensive equipment services, including storage, installation, calibration, validation, servicing, and maintenance. This holistic approach ensures that all trial equipment functions optimally, meeting the precise requirements of the clinical study. By offering end-to-end equipment support, the company guarantees the integrity of data collected during trials and enhances the overall research process.

Intrinseque Health leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize clinical supply chain processes further. Through the implementation of advanced inventory management systems and data analytics, the company gains real-time visibility into the supply chain, enabling proactive decision-making and rapid response to changing demands. By embracing digital solutions, Intrinseque Health enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces lead times, and minimizes the risk of stockouts, ensuring seamless drug development operations.

With a truly global reach, Intrinseque Health operates across various geographical regions, making it a versatile partner for multinational clinical trials. The company's extensive network of partners and local experts facilitates the in-country sourcing and import of critical supplies while navigating complex import regulations. This global presence also enables Intrinseque Health to tap into a diverse pool of resources and knowledge, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of emerging trends and best practices in clinical supply chain management.

Intrinseque Health continues to redefine the landscape of drug development support. Its unwavering commitment to quality, early engagement, and proactive approach in addressing supply chain challenges make it a preferred partner for clinical research companies worldwide. By embracing innovative technologies, adapting to regulatory changes, and nurturing collaborative partnerships, Intrinseque Health remains at the forefront of the industry, driving efficiency, patient-centricity, and success in clinical trials and beyond.

Intrinseque Health, A Global Clinical Supply Chain Organisation