UpMetrics Hires Amy S. Patel as Director of Product
Company Accelerating Roll Out of New Analytics Platform to Help Advance Social Impact SectorSAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UpMetrics, an impact measurement software company that helps mission-driven organizations harness the data they need to drive social and environmental change, has hired Amy S. Patel to serve as Director of Product.
In her new role, Patel will lead and manage all product vision, strategy, and execution for UpMetrics with an emphasis on bringing a new impact measurement and management platform to market in early 2024. As a cross-functional leader, Patel will work with a range of stakeholders to understand the market requirements, analyze the competition, and deliver the product road map.
“We are excited to have Amy join UpMetrics at this critical stage in our growth,” says Drew Payne, CEO at UpMetrics. “Her track record of leading technical product teams on SaaS and digital transformation initiatives makes her perfectly suited to spearhead our new platform – particularly as we see increasing interest in connecting the social impact ecosystem and elevating the way it uses data for good.”
Prior to joining UpMetrics, Patel served in several product management and product strategy roles with companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, IBM, and Genentech. Her accomplishments include implementing machine learning algorithms to reduce manual intervention in healthcare; evolving a traditionally perpetual license, on-prem software product to true SaaS model; designing a patient engagement platform; and commercializing connected medical devices.
Patel serves on the Board of Directors for Girls Empowerment Network. She earned her MBA from the University of Southern California where she was a full scholarship recipient, Consortium Fellow, and student body president. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of California, Irvine.
With Patel at the helm, UpMetrics is developing a new, robust platform that pairs accurate data with advanced analytics in order to glean actionable insights and evolve the social impact sector to the next level. Through a differentiated, modern user experience coupled with a freemium model, the new platform will be easily accessible by capital providers, service providers, and other impact-driven products.
About UpMetrics
UpMetrics is the leading impact measurement platform for mission-driven organizations. By combining purpose-built technology with expert services and support, UpMetrics is elevating the way the impact ecosystem generates, analyzes, and leverages data to drive accelerated social and environmental change. To learn more about UpMetrics, please visit https://www.upmetrics.com.
