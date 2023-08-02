SCCG and Snapscreen Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership For Distribution of SnapOdds Technology

SCCG Partners with SnapScreen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gambling industry, announced today a strategic partnership with Snapscreen Inc., the New York and Austria-based technology company behind the innovative live-betting video recognition technology, SnapOdds.

The alliance aims to leverage SCCG Management's extensive network and expertise to bring SnapOdds, described as the ‘Shazam for Sports Betting,’ to new audiences worldwide. The SnapOdds technology allows users to recognize live sporting events broadcast on TV or streaming platforms using just a single snap from a mobile device and facilitates in-game betting. The technology can easily be integrated into social media, sports media, and sports betting operator platforms.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, emphasized the significant opportunity this partnership presents, stating, “The collaboration with Snapscreen Inc. represents a pioneering moment in the sports betting industry. By aligning our expertise with their state-of- the-art SnapOdds technology, we are poised to reshape the landscape of live sports betting, delivering an unprecedented, intuitive experience to fans globally. This is an exciting step towards our commitment to drive innovation and expand opportunities in the world of gaming.”

"We are delighted to partner with SCCG Management to bring SnapOdds, our innovative ‘Shazam for Sports Betting’, as our technology is usually called, to new audiences,” said Thomas Willomitzer, Founder and CEO of Snapscreen Inc. "When sports fans use SnapOdds technology, they can't believe how easy and exciting it is to go from watching a game on TV or Streaming to betting on it. With SCCG's extensive network and undoubted expertise in the industry, we see a great potential for collaborations within their ecosystem and beyond." Thomas is the founding CTO of Jumio.com, the leading ID verification provider in the industry, where he got the idea for SnapOdds

This strategic partnership underscores the potential of SnapOdds technology as a game-changer for sports betting operators worldwide. The focus is on engagement and retention and acquisition for sports book operators, sports media, and affiliates. For engagement and retention, operators can embed the front-end only technology into their mobile and web apps literally within a day. For acquisition the SnapOdds technology can be leveraged within a day in social media and banner campaigns – literally the “smartest ad banner in history.”

For operators, it represents an unprecedented opportunity to engage with audiences in real-time, enhancing user experience and driving increased participation. By connecting viewers with live game odds through a simple snap, technology creates a dynamic, interactive platform that revolutionizes the way fans interact with their favorite sports. The integration of SnapOdds with sports betting operators and social media platforms everywhere will not only redefine convenience in live-betting but will also add significant value to the overall user journey, creating a new frontier for growth and innovation within the industry. Just think of what a concept like “Pokémon GO for TV” or similar concepts can do to improve the overall excitement and participation of players worldwide.

ABOUT SNAPODDS

SnapOdds is a sports betting technology product of Snapscreen Inc., that has developed a proprietary TV and streaming content recognition software that can identify live sporting events being broadcast using just a single snap from your phone. After the snap, the user journey is configurable and customers can show e.g., live game odds, and facilitate in-game betting for users.

ABOUT SNAPSCREEN INC

Snapscreen Inc., based in New York with offices in Austria, is a computer vision technology company focused on the use of mobile devices for TV and streaming content recognition in the world of sports and entertainment. SnapOdds is a product from Snapscreen Inc., a Techstars portfolio company.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

