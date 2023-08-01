Michael Stosic’s “Peace” Debuts at #7 in Christian Top 20
On July 9th Stosic’s single “Peace” debuted at #7 in the Christian top 20 Stream Chart, and at #12 in the Christian Top 20 Download ChartRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Stosic’s music is no stranger to the Top 20 charts from Daily Play MPE. Since 2016 he has had fourteen singles in the Top 20, ranging from Christian to Country to Adult Contemporary.
Stosic, as an independent recording artist, is on the Top 20 chart with notable major label Christian artists such as Tauren Wells, for King &Country, Cain, Brandon Lake and Micah Tyler.
“Peace” is the first single from Stosic’s newest album “The God Who Named the Stars” which was released to all streaming services in 253 countries on June 21rst.
Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and all other streaming services.
In April of 2021 Michael was scheduled to have a complicated major surgery. Says Michael, “in the natural I should have been nervous about the surgery and the possible outcome.” Michael began studying the scripture in John 14:7 that says, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you. I do not give as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid.”
“Those words really hit home with me and I felt God’s peace immediately and in a real supernatural way. I had God’s peace and joy and went through the surgery perfectly.”
Stosic took the words from that scripture and wrote the very beautiful “Peace.”
