PHOTAVIA Wins Multiple Honors in 2023 National Mature Media Awards Program
Award winning PHOTAVIA.TV: Is a subscription based service available globally. PHOTAVIA has a unique licensing agreement with The LIFE Picture Collection and their short-form documentaries are creating multi-generational conversations and impacting lives.
The 32nd annual NMMA Awards presented by the Mature Market Resource Center, recognizes the nation’s finest marketing, and programs designed for older adults.
FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOTAVIA was a winner in the 32nd annual National Mature Media Awards Program. The program, presented by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for the senior market, recognizes the nation's finest marketing, communications, educational materials, and programs designed and produced for older adults.
— Joe Hausch, President/CEO of PHOTAVIA
PHOTAVIA: The Visual Network website received a Silver Award in the Web-based Resource/Tool | Web-based & Mobile Resources category, and in the same Division; PHOTAVIA: A Moment in Time YouTube Channel received a Merit Award. Those involved with the design and production of the sites are Joe Hausch, Mark Winter, David Cucinotta and Patrick Blazek.
“We were very excited to learn about and to participate in the Mature Media Awards Program this year. We were also very honored to be selected as a multiple award winner, which confirms for me that we are developing some important content that will have some more positive impact in the senior segment and the world.” says Joe Hausch, President/CEO/CCO. The entries were judged by a distinguished panel of mature market experts from across the United States for overall excellence of design, content, creativity and relevance to the senior market.
PHOTAVIA is a unique video content company. Time travelers. Storytellers. Moviemakers with purpose. PHOTAVIA creates all-inclusive short video experiences via art/photography, part video/musical experience, part education, and part history. PHOTAVIA’s “A Moment in Time” Series follows the science that shows pleasant thoughts invoked by visual memory triggers can be of therapeutic benefit to especially individuals, caregivers, and families dealing with isolation, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and PTSD, among others. These lifelong learning tools that PHOTAVIA is continuously developing can reduce anxiety and stress, create reminiscence, and ignite inter-generational conversations with "art that triggers memories”.
With unique licensing agreements and a focus on The LIFE Picture Collection™ and photos from LIFE Magazine, this provides incredible iconic content for our G-Rated short two-minute programs that engage, educate and enhance environments. PHOTAVIA is used in senior living, memory care, hospitals, hospitality, retail, schools, at home as “edutainment” and in-home caregiving through www.PHOTAVIA.TV.
PHOTAVIA recently joined “The Engagement Bundle” a partnership of holistic wellness companies that launched in 2022 in thousands of senior living communities. Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition now includes Spiro100, Coro Health, One Day University, Discover Live, PHOTAVIA, and MemoryBio. The web-based suite of content tools offers variety and personalization of programming options with subscription costs starting at $299.99/month. It is simple to deploy and requires no specialized equipment beyond web access. The cloud-based content is available 24 x 7 with access for programming days, nights, or weekends.
Introduction to PHOTAVIA