PHOTAVIA Wins Multiple Honors in 2023 National Mature Media Awards Program

PHOTAVIA.TV Home Screen: This collage shows stills from PHOTAVIA’s videos featuring some of the iconic images from LIFE Magazine and The LIFE Picture Collection.

Award winning PHOTAVIA.TV: Is a subscription based service available globally. PHOTAVIA has a unique licensing agreement with The LIFE Picture Collection and their short-form documentaries are creating multi-generational conversations and impacting lives.

PHOTAVIA: A Moment in Time YouTube Landing Page shows stills from PHOTAVIA’s videos featuring the iconic images from LIFE Magazine and The LIFE Picture Collection.

Award winning PHOTAVIA: A Moment in Time YouTube Landing Page

The Engagement Bundle: Landing Page

The Engagement Bundle: Premium content partners hand-picked and curated to provide complementary and highly relevant senior programming.

The 32nd annual NMMA Awards presented by the Mature Market Resource Center, recognizes the nation’s finest marketing, and programs designed for older adults.

...honored to be selected as a multiple award winner, which confirms for me that we are developing some important content that will have some more positive impact in the senior segment and the world.”
— Joe Hausch, President/CEO of PHOTAVIA
FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOTAVIA was a winner in the 32nd annual National Mature Media Awards Program. The program, presented by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for the senior market, recognizes the nation’s finest marketing, communications, educational materials, and programs designed and produced for older adults.

PHOTAVIA: The Visual Network website received a Silver Award in the Web-based Resource/Tool | Web-based & Mobile Resources category, and in the same Division; PHOTAVIA: A Moment in Time YouTube Channel received a Merit Award. Those involved with the design and production of the sites are Joe Hausch, Mark Winter, David Cucinotta and Patrick Blazek.
“We were very excited to learn about and to participate in the Mature Media Awards Program this year. We were also very honored to be selected as a multiple award winner, which confirms for me that we are developing some important content that will have some more positive impact in the senior segment and the world.” says Joe Hausch, President/CEO/CCO. The entries were judged by a distinguished panel of mature market experts from across the United States for overall excellence of design, content, creativity and relevance to the senior market.

PHOTAVIA is a unique video content company. Time travelers. Storytellers. Moviemakers with purpose. PHOTAVIA creates all-inclusive short video experiences via art/photography, part video/musical experience, part education, and part history.   PHOTAVIA’s “A Moment in Time” Series follows the science that shows pleasant thoughts invoked by visual memory triggers can be of therapeutic benefit to especially individuals, caregivers, and families dealing with isolation, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and PTSD, among others. These lifelong learning tools that PHOTAVIA is continuously developing can reduce anxiety and stress, create reminiscence, and ignite inter-generational conversations with "art that triggers memories”.

With unique licensing agreements and a focus on The LIFE Picture Collection™ and photos from LIFE Magazine, this provides incredible iconic content for our G-Rated short two-minute programs that engage, educate and enhance environments. PHOTAVIA is used in senior living, memory care, hospitals, hospitality, retail, schools, at home as “edutainment” and in-home caregiving through www.PHOTAVIA.TV.

PHOTAVIA recently joined “The Engagement Bundle” a partnership of holistic wellness companies that launched in 2022 in thousands of senior living communities. Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition now includes Spiro100, Coro Health, One Day University, Discover Live, PHOTAVIA, and MemoryBio. The web-based suite of content tools offers variety and personalization of programming options with subscription costs starting at $299.99/month. It is simple to deploy and requires no specialized equipment beyond web access. The cloud-based content is available 24 x 7 with access for programming days, nights, or weekends.

Joe Hausch
PHOTAVIA
+ +1 4146283976
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Introduction to PHOTAVIA

You just read:

PHOTAVIA Wins Multiple Honors in 2023 National Mature Media Awards Program

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Joe Hausch
PHOTAVIA
+ +1 4146283976
Company/Organization
PHOTAVIA
11660 W. Woods Road
Franklin, Wisconsin, 53132
United States
+1 414-628-3976
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

PHOTAVIA® creates time relevant, all-inclusive media experiences via art, part video experience, part education, with a strong and developing neuroscience focus premised on how pleasant thoughts invoked by visual memory triggers can be of therapeutic benefit. Photavia is a Cognitive Engagement and Enhancement Tool™ creating Reminisce with Relevance™ to and for individuals and families dealing with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and PTSD, among others. G-rated, appropriate for anyone from age 5 to 105, and based on iconic photos from The LIFE Picture Collection™, among others, Photavia’s curations take the viewer on a detailed tour of “Americana" during the 20th Century, while often propelling them in a direction more familiar to their own past and reminiscence.

https://www.photavia.tv/

More From This Author
PHOTAVIA Wins Multiple Honors in 2023 National Mature Media Awards Program
Engagement Content Company PHOTAVIA is searching for a PI
PHOTAVIA announces launch of the Photavia Education Division
View All Stories From This Author