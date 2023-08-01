PHOTAVIA Wins Multiple Honors in 2023 National Mature Media Awards Program

About

PHOTAVIA® creates time relevant, all-inclusive media experiences via art, part video experience, part education, with a strong and developing neuroscience focus premised on how pleasant thoughts invoked by visual memory triggers can be of therapeutic benefit. Photavia is a Cognitive Engagement and Enhancement Tool™ creating Reminisce with Relevance™ to and for individuals and families dealing with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and PTSD, among others. G-rated, appropriate for anyone from age 5 to 105, and based on iconic photos from The LIFE Picture Collection™, among others, Photavia’s curations take the viewer on a detailed tour of “Americana" during the 20th Century, while often propelling them in a direction more familiar to their own past and reminiscence.

